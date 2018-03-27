Golden 1 Center is locked down after protesters gathered outside, following a disruption at a City Council meeting earlier Tuesday. Hector Amezcua
Sacramento Kings

Why Sacramento will ‘become the center of national talk again’ after Golden 1 protests

By Noel Harris

nharris@sacbee.com

March 27, 2018 08:18 PM

For the second time in less than a week, protesters have caused the entrances to Golden 1 Center to be locked down as the Kings played inside.

Hundreds blocked the entryways to the arena Tuesday, just minutes before the Kings were scheduled to play the Dallas Mavericks in protest of Sacramento police officers' killing of Stephon Clark, who was shot to death in his grandmother's backyard on March 18.

It's estimated that more fans got in for this game than Thursday's contest against the Atlanta Hawks.

Here's social media reaction to Tuesday's events:

