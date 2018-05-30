The Kings' next workout includes an all-conference guard coming off his best season

When the Kings hold their fourth pre-draft workout Thursday, one of the players scheduled to attend is a former teammate of the projected No. 1 pick.

Arizona guard Allonzo Trier will be among six players working out at Golden 1 Center's practice facility. Trier averaged a career-best 18.1 points while shooting 50 percent from the field. The junior guard made the Pac-12 all-conference first team and played alongside Deandre Ayton, who is favored to be the first overall pick in this year’s NBA draft.

SMU guard Shake Milton is also expected to work out. The junior guard averaged 18 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists last season for the Mustangs, who missed out on making a second consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance.

Vanderbilt forward Jeff Roberson, Rhode Island guard E.C. Matthews, Cincinnati forward Gary Clark and Missouri forward Jordan Barnett are also scheduled to attend.





The Kings have still not selected any candidates to work out for their No. 2 overall pick. Sacramento also has a second-round pick, which is 36th.