De'Aaron Fox looks like what? Kings guard appears on Jimmy Kimmel's ‘Mean Tweets’

After Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers, the Kings' De'Aaron Fox made a surprise appearance on national television.
Fox, along with 13 other players and personalities from the league, participated in Thursday’s sixth NBA edition of “Mean Tweets” on ABC’s hit late-night show “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” This skit usually involves celebrities reading critical and hilarious comments about themselves from other Twitter users.
The 20-year-old point guard, who averaged 11.6 points and 4.4 assists per game in his rookie season, appears at the 55-second mark of the segment with cellphone in hand as he readies to read a tweet from Twitter user @soularoid.
“DeAaron fox look like a auntie in the face,” Fox read out loud with a blank stare to the millions of watchers at home.
Maryland resident Aaron Morton, also known as @soularoid on Twitter, responded to The Bee in a direct message Friday after he was informed that his tweet about Fox was featured on the show.
“I love his game,” Morton said. “He reminds me of a young John Wall but he just looks like my aunt. Like if you took a picture of him and edited hoop (earrings) on him it would work.”
Fox, who wore apparel from a DeMarcus Cousins’ clothing brand in the video, is the first Kings player to appear in the segment since Cousins did so on June 15, 2014.
Other NBA figures who appeared in the 11th annual “Jimmy Kimmel Live: Game Night” special edition episode – which appears after every game in the NBA Finals – on Thursday included Warriors’ small forward Draymond Green, Cavaliers’ power forward Kevin Love, Stephen A. Smith and Kobe Bryant.
The next episode of this “Jimmy Kimmel Live: Game Night” segment will appear on ABC after Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday.
