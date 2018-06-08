Garrett Temple is one of the NBA's most upstanding citizens. So why did Uber ban him?

Kings’ guard Garrett Temple has been a strong voice among teammates, fans and students in the Sacramento community – now he’s using it to express some frustrations with Uber.

Temple, who runs a mentor program for students at Sacramento High School, took to Twitter early Friday morning after realizing the popular ride-hailing service had disabled his account over activity that didn't comply with Uber's terms of use policy, according to the company in his Tweet.

For some unknown reason @Uber deactivates my account without any warning about 2 yrs ago. When I tried to reactivite it today, they send me this lol. I have NO CLUE what I did or didn’t do. @Lyft we gotta get y’all EVERYWHERE!!! #teamlyft pic.twitter.com/swaIG0RUXG — Garrett Temple (@GTemp17) June 8, 2018

It’s yet to be seen if members of the community will follow the vice president of the National Basketball Players Association’s lead and ditch Uber for Lyft, but some Twitter users have already started having fun with Temple’s post in the replies section.

Twitter account @DaveLack replied, “2 years ago? Mr. Arvin Jay F a Washington fan upset you didn’t stay ?” in reference to the Uber employee’s name attached to the bottom of the email and Temple’s four-year career with the Washington Wizards.

Meanwhile, @Real_Alias brought up Kevin Durant’s 43-point performance for the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the NBA Finals when he tweeted, “Geeze! I’d ask for the specifics. That’s as cold as a KD three.”

Temple will enter his ninth season in the league after earning the Kings’ Oscar Robertson Triple-Double Award in his second-straight year with the team. The award is given to a player who brings “both on and off the court influence in leadership, sportsmanship, all-round game, community service and family,” according to the Kings.

Uber did not immediately reply to The Bee’s email request for comment.