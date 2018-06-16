Brother of Kings star Zach Randolph shot and killed in Indiana, police say

Roger Randolph, the brother of Kings player Zach Randolph, was killed Saturday morning in Indiana, local police have confirmed.
Roger Randolph was killed in an early morning shooting at a bar in Marion. His body was found outside Hop's Blues Room, between two cars, after gunfire erupted about 5 a.m. local time.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say they do not believe it was a random act, but have not released information about suspects or motive, WTHR reports.
Zach Randolph was not with his brother at the time.
In 2005 at age 22, Roger Randolph was sentenced to three years in prison in connection with a nightclub shooting, ESPN reported at the time. Zach Randolph was at the nightclub with his brother on the night of the shooting.
Zach Randolph, 36, has played for the Kings since being traded to Sacramento from Memphis in 2017. Born in Marion, Zach Randolph was a star at Marion High School.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
