A procrastinator's guide to the Sacramento Kings’ 2018 NBA draft

The wait is almost over.
A month's worth of anxiety and excitement after the Kings landed the second pick in the draft will culminate with their decision today.
Whether you've already read 200 mock drafts and are rampantly refreshing your Twitter feed, or are simply curious about the scenarios in play, you're in the right place. This guide contains all of The Bee's pre-draft coverage, diving into the intrigue surrounding the three favorites: Duke's Marvin Bagley III, Missouri's Michael Porter Jr. and Luka Doncic, an overseas teen sensation for Real Madrid.
Or maybe you're just looking for TV information (it starts at 4 p.m. PDT on ESPN).
But for the rest of you, let's start with the stakes. They're high for this one: The fate of Vlade Divac and the Kings hinges on getting this draft right.
What would "getting it right" look like? That depends on if you're on Team Bagley, Team Porter and Team Doncic. All have different ideas, and there is little consensus among fans or analysts.
Whose side are you on? The clock is ticking ...
How you can join the Kings’ draft party at Golden 1 Center
Marvin Bagley III
Do the Kings have too many bigs to draft Marvin Bagley III? Not so fast
Marvin Bagley's hardworking approach could help the Kings. Why he wants to show more
Three things to know about Kings draft prospect Marvin Bagley III
Luka Doncic
Is Luka Doncic worth the risk? Why the Kings might be best equipped to make that call
Kings exploring all options at No. 2, had multiple scouts at EuroLeague Final Four
‘It's an amazing feeling’: With EuroLeague title secured, is NBA next for Doncic?
Three things to know about Kings draft prospect Luka Doncic
Michael Porter Jr.
The Kings need a star. Why drafting Michael Porter Jr. makes sense
Michael Porter Jr. is enticing at No. 2. But how will Kings assess his latest setback?
'I'm the best player in this draft. ... I just can't wait to show what I'm capable of.'
Three things to know about Kings draft prospect Michael Porter Jr.
Rankings, history, what ifs ... and a rap video
From Cousins to Papagiannis, the good and bad of the Kings' lottery picks since 2007
Booms and busts at No. 2: Kings could draft a Kevin Durant ... or a Darko Milicic
Sacramento Kings had the No. 1 pick once — and airballed. ‘That draft crushed us.’
How the Kings drafting Divac, Shaq or Magic 'would've changed everything'
A Sacramento rapper made a Kings music video. ‘We’re not that bad,’ he says, sobbing
Breaking down the roster needs
This series of stories analyzes the Kings' roster by position and identifies the draft prospects who best fit those spots.
Center isn't premier position, but should it be prime concern?
Who could be the answer at power forward? Or is he here already?
Small forward is a large hole on the roster
Why Grayson Allen could be a draft option, even with Kings stocked at shooting guard
De'Aaron Fox still has much to prove. Where the Kings stand at point guard before draft
Just give me the mocks!
Jason Jones' mock draft: Fun begins with the Kings on the clock
Who drafted better? Reflecting on a decade of Jason Jones' mocks, and how the Kings compared
Sacramento media survey: Pick or pass on these prospects for Kings?
National media roundup: Welcome to Sacramento, Mr. Bagley ... or Mr. Doncic ... or Mr. Porter
