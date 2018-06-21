Kings mock drafts: Welcome to Sacramento, Mr. Bagley ... or Mr. Doncic ... or Mr. Porter

Kings fans: It's draft day.

Are you excited or nervous? Don't worry, you're not alone.

When the NBA draft tips off today at 4 p.m. on ESPN, Sacramento fans won't have to wait long to see what player will be the next to don the purple, black and gray.

The Kings have the No. 2 pick. The Phoenix Suns, who will select first, are expected to take Arizona center Deandre Ayton. That means Sacramento likely considers three players: Duke forward Marvin Bagley III, Slovenian swingman Luka Doncic and Missouri forward Michael Porter Jr.

With Commissioner Adam Silver ready to present the first round of the league's next draft class, here's our final look at what analysts think the Kings will do with the 2:

Updated June 19

The pick: Porter

Kings beat writer Jason Jones has Sacramento taking Porter, arguably the least popular pick among analysts. "The Kings could go several ways, but Porter might have the most upside of any player this year," Jones writes about Porter, saying in a previous story that "players with his size (6-foot-10) and potential to be an elite scorer do not come around often."

Updated June 20

The pick: Bagley

Draft analyst Jeremy Woo discusses all three options in his full analysis, but here's why he settles on Bagley. "Of the available bigs, Bagley is the most likely to produce early in his career, and given the pressure to find production after their past draft struggles, it feels like the Kings will go this route if they don’t find a preferable deal to move down," he wrote. "Given that many teams view this draft as having a strong top group of seven or eight prospects, there may be less incentive than usual to give up a significant return to move into this spot. The best bet here is the Kings end up staying put and going with Bagley."

Updated June 20

The pick: Bagley

Draft analyst Gary Parrish also likes the Duke freshman for the Kings. "I've heard all of the concerns about Bagley ... but I keep coming back to this: He was widely regarded as the best player his age every year he was in high school — and then he went to college and was a first-team All-American. ... So I'm simply going to bet on the player who has always been awesome to continue to be awesome. Honestly, I'd probably take him first in this draft. So the Kings would be wise to snatch him up when he drops to them."

Updated June 19

The pick: Bagley

Draft analyst Jonathan Givony has Sacramento taking Bagley to help up front. "The Kings showed progress this season and appear to have some strong building blocks in place, particularly in the backcourt," Givony wrote. "The strength of this draft is in the frontcourt, and the Kings are reportedly looking to take advantage. ... Bagley has terrific scoring and rebounding instincts and likely brings better shot-making potential than he showed in college."

Updated June 20

The pick: Bagley (or Doncic)

Chris Stone joins a slew of analysts who believe that the draft really starts here, since Ayton is likely going to the Suns. "The Kings have shrouded their likely selection in mystery, meaning few have an actual feel for what will happen here," Stone wrote. "Recent reports suggest Bagley will likely be the pick ... (and) he would immediately become Sacramento’s best frontcourt prospect." He later explains why it Doncic could be selected. "Doncic also remains as an option despite reports general manager Vlade Divac isn’t a fan. Divac, owner Vivek Ranadive and others met with Doncic in Spain earlier this month. There’s a chance Divac and the rest of the Kings’ front office are pulling off an impressive rope-a-dope strategy here by spreading disinformation regarding their feelings for Doncic."

Updated June 20

The pick: Bagley

James Ham, Kings insider for NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports California, has the team selecting Bagley, though he doesn't seem too enthusiastic about it. "The word on the street is that Sacramento is leaning towards passing on European star Luka Doncic and Missouri’s Michael Porter Jr. and selecting Bagley," Ham wrote. "Nothing is a sure bet until the pick is in, but the Kings have a lot of work to do on their roster if this is indeed the selection."

Updated June 20

The pick: Bagley

Four analysts put together a 36-minute video to discuss how they thought the first round would go. With Chris Ryan working the draft board, Jonathan Tjarks said the Kings taking Bagley shouldn't be surprising. "Everyone seems to think that's going to happen," he said, but the analysts weren't overly impressed with him. They think he'll be a 20 points-10 rebounds player, but feel he doesn't pass well enough or play the type of defense that makes teammates better. The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor and Danny Chau also took part in the video.

Updated June 20

The pick: Bagley

Analyst Joe Tansey has Bagley going to Sacramento with the No. 2 pick. However, he doesn't provide any comments on the choice.

Updated June 20

The pick: Bagley

In comparing him to former NBA star Chris Bosh, analyst Tajh Jenkins writes, "Bagley had a stellar season for the Blue Devils, being named both the National Freshman of the Year and the Pete Newell Big Man of the Year by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC), while etching his name all over the Duke record books ... High upside but a lot depends on what position he plays, if he can continue to develop his outside jumper, and if he can improve his defensive fundamentals."