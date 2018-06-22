Kings draft grades: With fans divided on Marvin Bagley, do NBA analysts like the pick?

The Kings walked away from Thursday's draft with Duke's Marvin Bagley III, and fans are clearly divided over the decision.

But can a consensus be found among NBA analysts in the national media?

Bagley, who averaged 21 points and 11.1 rebounds per game en route to an Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year Award last season, heard his name called by the Kings at the No. 2 spot over a fellow fan-favorite in Slovenian swingman Luka Doncic.

"I had a good feeling about this team, the city, the direction they're trying to go," Bagley told local media members during a conference call Thursday. "I was just trying to hear everybody out and do whatever I could to have a good workout, and I'm glad they picked me."

Now 24 hours removed from the pick, NBA analysts have offered their verdict on the Kings' draft, which also featured a trade of second-round selection Gary Trent Jr. to the Portland Trail Blazers for two future second-rounders. Here's what they had to say:

Reporter Michael Singer gave Sacramento a grade that he awarded to just two other teams in this year's draft, saying the Kings found "some sorely needed offensive identity" with the pick:

"Bagley can play inside, hit consistently from the three-point line and create matchup nightmares for opposing defenses."

Grade: A

Reid Forgrave called Bagley an explosive athlete, but he doesn't appear to be entirely sold just yet on the one-and-done freshman:

"He's got the same potential of 2014 No. 1 pick Andrew Wiggins with more size and hustle. But the question is whether he can be a winning player, given his flaws on defense and unclear positional fit on that end."

Grade: B-

NBA draft analyst Jeremy Woo referred to the Kings' selection of Bagley as safe, but he said the 6-foot-11 forward will provide production early on:

"There was debate about Luka Doncic and trading down for Michael Porter, but ultimately Bagley’s athleticism and production won the day, given the Kings have a greater need for a frontcourt scorer than a playmaker in the backcourt with De’Aaron Fox in place."

Grade: B

Rob Goldberg continued the trend among draft analysts with his assessment of the Kings' first-round selection:

"Marvin Bagley III is better than many are giving him credit for, but passing on Luka Doncic could end up being a mistake the Kings regret for a long time."

Grade: B

Yahoo Sports analyst Jordan Schultz praised Bagley's offensive prowess, but said the consensus All-American has some areas in his game that he needs to improve upon:

"An immensely talented offensive player who runs the floor with ease, Duke’s Marvin Bagley III displays great touch around the rim and ... must show more effort defensively while expanding his range to the 3-point line."

Grade: B