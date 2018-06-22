Kings draft pick Marvin Bagley takes center stage during Concerts in the Park

Marvin Bagley III arrived to the Sacramento International Airport early Friday afternoon among dozens of Kings fans and his ascent further took off during the city's Concerts in the Park event a few hours later.
Bagley, who became the Kings' first second-overall draft pick in the Sacramento era on Thursday, stood on stage to introduce himself to the hundreds of concert goers and fans in the Cesar Chavez Plaza less than a mile away from Golden 1 Center.
"I love it out here," Bagley said. "I came out here for my workout a couple weeks ago and I got a good vibe from everybody that I met and the people out here are friendly, the organization is a great organization, so I'm excited to be here. We've got a lot of work to do."
The 6-foot-11 forward from Duke towered over the audience while handing out T-shirts, posing for pictures with Kings dancers and team mascot Slamson and talking about the thoughts that went through his mind when he was drafted.
The welcome party lasted less than 10 minutes on stage, but 29-year-old Kings fan William Oldfather left happy nonetheless.
Oldfather, who lives about five blocks away from Golden 1 Center, wanted his favorite team to draft Luka Doncic while in attendance at the Kings watch party on Thursday, but he said he thinks Bagley could become a star. He might know a thing or two about star potential after watching nearly all of Stephen Curry's home games in person during the former two-time NBA MVP's last two years at Davidson College.
"People always talk about (Bagley's) motor and how he never takes a play off, he doesn't quit and his jumping ability, obviously," Oldfather said. "He's one of only a few dudes to put up those kind of numbers, 20 (points) and 10 (rebounds) in the ACC, so I think he could be one of the faces of the franchise."
Bagley, who was the Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year last season, didn't label himself as a potential face of the Kings franchise while at the event, but he made it clear that he's ready to work during his time in Sacramento.
"I'm a player who's going to give it my all when I step out onto the floor," Bagley said. "I'm a hustle guy, high character guy, I'm a loyal guy and I just want to win. Being able to get better is the biggest goal for me, so I think Sacramento is the place for me."
