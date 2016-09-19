Kings Blog

September 19, 2016 11:07 AM

Kings’ Gay will opt of final year of contract after this season

Kings Blog

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

By Jason Jones

jejones@sacbee.com

Forward Rudy Gay has told the Kings he will out of his contract after the season, meaning he likely will leave the team as an unrestricted free agent.

Gay signed his three-year, $40-million extension, with a player option for the third year, early in the 2014-15 season, when the Kings appeared on the rise under coach Michael Malone.

Gay was on the trading block this summer, according to multiple league sources, but his ability to opt out of his deal made it difficult for the Kings to acquire equal value in a trade.

Opting out gives Gay, 30, the opportunity to find a team that regularly makes the playoffs. It’s unlikely Gay would re-sign with the Kings, considering the instability that has plagued the franchise.

In a text message, Gay said he will “play the waiting game” to see what happens next, but he said he is ready for the coming season. Telling the Kings he was opting out was a formality and not a surprise.

A lot has changed with the Kings since Gay signed his extension.

Malone was fired after Gay signed the deal, and he will report to training camp Monday at the team’s new downtown training facility adjacent to Golden 1 Center with his fourth coach since the Kings acquired him from Toronto on Dec. 9, 2013.

Another factor in Gay’s decision is the NBA’s escalating salaries, which makes the $14.8 million he would earn in the third year of his deal a bargain. Gay signed the extension because he believed at the time the direction of the Kings with Malone as coach and the emergence of center DeMarcus Cousins.

Cousins has become an All-Star, but the Kings have failed to reach the playoffs 10 consecutive seasons.

Gay’s production slipped in 2015-16 during a chaotic season under George Karl, who never got the best out of Gay as Malone had. Gay averaged 17.1 points and 6.5 rebounds last season, after averaging 21.1 points in 2014-15.

New Kings coach Dave Joerger can 'feel the passion' of Sacramento

First-year Sacramento Kings coach Dave Joerger takes a moment on Thursday afternoon, Aug. 25, 2016, to talk about joining the franchise as it begins a new era in the Golden 1 Center that is scheduled to open next month. Joerger, who coached the Memphis Gr

Randy Pench The Sacramento Bee

Jason Jones: @mr_jasonjones, read more about the team at sacbee.com/kings.

Key dates for Kings

  • Monday: Training camp opens
  • Tuesday: First practice
  • Oct. 4: First preseason game, vs. L.A. Lakers, Anaheim, 7 p.m.
  • Oct. 10: First home preseason game, vs. Maccabi Haifa, 7:30 p.m.
  • Oct. 26: First regular-season game, at Phoenix, 7:30 p.m.
  • Oct. 27: First home regular-season game, vs. San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Related content

Kings Blog

Comments

 

Videos

Carmelo Anthony sees 'big misconception' about DeMarcus Cousins

View more video

About This Blog


Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

Kings News


Sign up to receive email alerts for news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings and the new arena.

Key Links


Kings roster
Kings statistics
Kings schedule
Kings depth chart

More Kings news
NBA news
NBA scoreboard
NBA statistics

More Kings


Sactown Royalty
Kings Fans
Official Kings site
USA Today: Hoops Hype
ESPN Trade Machine
Inside Hoops

Sports Videos