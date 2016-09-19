Kings’ Gay will opt of final year of contract after this season

Forward Rudy Gay has told the Kings he will out of his contract after the season, meaning he likely will leave the team as an unrestricted free agent.
Gay signed his three-year, $40-million extension, with a player option for the third year, early in the 2014-15 season, when the Kings appeared on the rise under coach Michael Malone.
Gay was on the trading block this summer, according to multiple league sources, but his ability to opt out of his deal made it difficult for the Kings to acquire equal value in a trade.
Opting out gives Gay, 30, the opportunity to find a team that regularly makes the playoffs. It’s unlikely Gay would re-sign with the Kings, considering the instability that has plagued the franchise.
In a text message, Gay said he will “play the waiting game” to see what happens next, but he said he is ready for the coming season. Telling the Kings he was opting out was a formality and not a surprise.
A lot has changed with the Kings since Gay signed his extension.
Malone was fired after Gay signed the deal, and he will report to training camp Monday at the team’s new downtown training facility adjacent to Golden 1 Center with his fourth coach since the Kings acquired him from Toronto on Dec. 9, 2013.
Another factor in Gay’s decision is the NBA’s escalating salaries, which makes the $14.8 million he would earn in the third year of his deal a bargain. Gay signed the extension because he believed at the time the direction of the Kings with Malone as coach and the emergence of center DeMarcus Cousins.
Cousins has become an All-Star, but the Kings have failed to reach the playoffs 10 consecutive seasons.
Gay’s production slipped in 2015-16 during a chaotic season under George Karl, who never got the best out of Gay as Malone had. Gay averaged 17.1 points and 6.5 rebounds last season, after averaging 21.1 points in 2014-15.
Jason Jones: @mr_jasonjones
Key dates for Kings
- Monday: Training camp opens
- Tuesday: First practice
- Oct. 4: First preseason game, vs. L.A. Lakers, Anaheim, 7 p.m.
- Oct. 10: First home preseason game, vs. Maccabi Haifa, 7:30 p.m.
- Oct. 26: First regular-season game, at Phoenix, 7:30 p.m.
- Oct. 27: First home regular-season game, vs. San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
