After practicing with the U.S. Men's National Olympic basketball team on Wednesday afternoon, July 20, 2016, Kings All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins talks about his new-found passion for hot yoga and how it's helped him drop weight and gain flexibility since the send of the 2015-16 NBA season. Cousins says he's looking forward to playing in the Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janiero and after that his seventh season in the league.