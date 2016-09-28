Kings still waiting for NBA’s decision on Darren Collison

Kings coach Dave Joerger said Wednesday the team has no timetable from the NBA regarding the announcement of a possible suspension for guard Darren Collison.
Collison pleaded guilty this month to one misdemeanor charge of domestic battery after a May incident at his Granite Bay home involving his wife. He received three years of informal probation and a 20-day sentence in the Placer County jail. The probation department can allow him to serve his jail time through an alternative sentencing program.
On the second day of two-a-day practices at training camp, Joerger said the uncertainty is not affecting the team’s preparation at this point.
“If it lingers on two more, three more weeks, it’ll have an effect,” Joerger said. “But for now, it’s so much basic stuff anyways, foundation stuff, it’s general.”
There is no guideline for how many games Collison might be suspended. During the 2014-15 season, former Charlotte Hornets forward Jeffery Taylor was suspended for 24 games after he pleaded guilty to charges of misdemeanor domestic violence assault and malicious destruction of hotel property in an incident involving his former girlfriend.
In the 2007-08 season, former Kings forward Metta World Peace was suspended for seven games after pleading no contest to a misdemeanor domestic violence charge in an incident involving his wife.
The Collison situation is one reason the Kings signed veteran guard Ty Lawson.
Getting to know you, again – Kosta Koufos, Matt Barnes and Jordan Farmar played for Joerger during his three seasons as the Memphis Grizzlies’ coach.
Rudy Gay also knows Joerger from their time in Memphis, but Joerger was then an assistant coach under Lionel Hollins.
Gay is getting acquainted with Joerger in the lead role.
“The names change, but the game doesn’t, and you pick up what you can from people,” Gay said. “I think I see a lot of Lionel in him.”
After the offense last season featured Rajon Rondo controlling the ball to set up teammates, Gay was asked if Joerger’s plan for a more free-flowing attack not dominated by a guard would suit him.
“I hope so,” Gay said. “I think I’m better in that situation.”
New surroundings – The Kings’ personnel are still adjusting to their new downtown practice facility at Golden 1 Center. Some construction continues around the arena while the team figures out where everything is inside.
“Where do you park, where’s the cafeteria, that’s all you really want to know,” Joerger said. “Where’s the locker room, and oh yeah, the gym is over there.”
