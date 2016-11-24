Kings Blog

November 24, 2016 5:44 PM

Kings must use collective effort to stop James Harden

Kings Blog

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

By Jason Jones

jejones@sacbee.com

Kings (6-9) vs.

Rockets (9-6)

THE PARTICULARS

Where: Golden 1 Center

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140

THREE KEYS

1. Keep the ball moving: The Kings have had 26 assists in each of their last two games. They are 2-2 when they have at least 26 assists.

2. Harden vs. everybody: The Kings must use everything at their disposal to make it difficult on James Harden. He’s one of two players ranking among the NBA’s top five in scoring and assists.

3. Backup power: Sacramento’s bench has played solid in the past two wins. If it matches that effort, the Kings have a good chance at three wins in a row, which would be a season high.

PROJECTED STARTERS

Kings

No.

Player

Pos.

7

Darren Collison

PG

40

Arron Afflalo

SG

8

Rudy Gay

SF

22

Matt Barnes

PF

15

DeMarcus Cousins

C

Rockets

No.

Player

Pos.

13

James Harden

PG

2

Patrick Beverley

SG

1

Trevor Ariza

SF

3

Ryan Anderson

PF

15

Clint Capela

C

Related content

Kings Blog

Comments

 

Videos

Dave Joerger happy Kings can experience winning side of late call

View more video

About This Blog


Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

Kings News


Sign up to receive email alerts for news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings and the new arena.

Key Links


Kings roster
Kings statistics
Kings schedule
Kings depth chart

More Kings news
NBA news
NBA scoreboard
NBA statistics

More Kings


Sactown Royalty
Kings Fans
Official Kings site
USA Today: Hoops Hype
ESPN Trade Machine
Inside Hoops

Sports Videos