Kings must use collective effort to stop James Harden

Kings (6-9) vs.
Rockets (9-6)
THE PARTICULARS
Where: Golden 1 Center
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday
TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140
THREE KEYS
1. Keep the ball moving: The Kings have had 26 assists in each of their last two games. They are 2-2 when they have at least 26 assists.
2. Harden vs. everybody: The Kings must use everything at their disposal to make it difficult on James Harden. He’s one of two players ranking among the NBA’s top five in scoring and assists.
3. Backup power: Sacramento’s bench has played solid in the past two wins. If it matches that effort, the Kings have a good chance at three wins in a row, which would be a season high.
PROJECTED STARTERS
Kings
No.
Player
Pos.
7
Darren Collison
PG
40
Arron Afflalo
SG
8
Rudy Gay
SF
22
Matt Barnes
PF
15
DeMarcus Cousins
C
Rockets
No.
Player
Pos.
13
James Harden
PG
2
Patrick Beverley
SG
1
Trevor Ariza
SF
3
Ryan Anderson
PF
15
Clint Capela
C
