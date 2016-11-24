Kings must use collective effort to stop James Harden

1:54 Darren Collison finds his offense when teams focus on DeMarcus Cousins Pause

3:36 Sherri Papini released by captor, reunited with her family, sheriff says

1:41 Man first stabbed himself in neck at Carmichael 7-Eleven, sheriff's spokesman says

6:18 Shasta County sheriff press conference on Sherri Papini abduction

1:22 Sherri Papini's sister shares family's grief

1:43 What are your hopes for this holiday season?

2:24 49ers at Dolphins: Matt Barrows' 5 players to watch

3:03 Happy Thanksgiving, from the always-happy Run to Feed the Hungry crowd

1:10 Kanye cancels tour after abandoning shows