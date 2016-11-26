Kings Blog

November 26, 2016 6:00 AM

Kings Daily: 50 times 3 equals loss to Rockets

Kings Blog

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.

How can they channel urgency into first quarter?

You know that old saying, “It’s not how you start, but how you finish?” The Kings are proving that sometimes, how you start definitely affects how you finish. They couldn’t keep up with the Houston Rockets, who shot 50 3-pointers, more than any team in NBA history, to dispatch the Kings 117-104 after Sacramento got off to yet another slow start. “By the time we get to the fourth, we’re dead,” DeMarcus Cousins says.

Joerger urges players to push tempo

The lineups have changed, and coach Dave Joerger has shortened his rotation, but that doesn’t mean he wants to abandon the principles he’s preached since training camp. “We need all five guys to get up and down the floor, whether we shoot quick or not, just to get into offense quicker, get the defense on the move a little bit,” Joerger says.

Recap: Rockets light up from 3

Trevor Ariza makes a game-high six 3-pointers, and the Houston Rockets make 21 of 50 from long range, in a 117-104 win that ends the Kings’ two-game winning streak.

Gallery: Photos from Friday’s game

Related content

Kings Blog

Comments

 

Videos

Omri Casspi said he was glad that coach gave him a lot of minutes to play after Kings 117-104 loss to Rockets

View more video

About This Blog


Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

Kings News


Sign up to receive email alerts for news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings and the new arena.

Key Links


Kings roster
Kings statistics
Kings schedule
Kings depth chart

More Kings news
NBA news
NBA scoreboard
NBA statistics

More Kings


Sactown Royalty
Kings Fans
Official Kings site
USA Today: Hoops Hype
ESPN Trade Machine
Inside Hoops

Sports Videos