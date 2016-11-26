Kings Daily: 50 times 3 equals loss to Rockets

1:54 Darren Collison finds his offense when teams focus on DeMarcus Cousins Pause

3:31 Hope to prevent Alzheimer's Disease?

0:37 Why she shops on Black Friday

1:07 Christmas tree arrives at Capitol - and it goes up fast!

1:41 Man first stabbed himself in neck at Carmichael 7-Eleven, sheriff's spokesman says

3:36 Sherri Papini released by captor, reunited with her family, sheriff says

6:18 Shasta County sheriff press conference on Sherri Papini abduction

2:08 Gray Davis explains how celebrity, working class woes lifted Donald Trump

4:44 How will history remember Fidel Castro?