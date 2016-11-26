Kings Daily: 50 times 3 equals loss to Rockets

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.
How can they channel urgency into first quarter?
You know that old saying, “It’s not how you start, but how you finish?” The Kings are proving that sometimes, how you start definitely affects how you finish. They couldn’t keep up with the Houston Rockets, who shot 50 3-pointers, more than any team in NBA history, to dispatch the Kings 117-104 after Sacramento got off to yet another slow start. “By the time we get to the fourth, we’re dead,” DeMarcus Cousins says.
Joerger urges players to push tempo
The lineups have changed, and coach Dave Joerger has shortened his rotation, but that doesn’t mean he wants to abandon the principles he’s preached since training camp. “We need all five guys to get up and down the floor, whether we shoot quick or not, just to get into offense quicker, get the defense on the move a little bit,” Joerger says.
Recap: Rockets light up from 3
Trevor Ariza makes a game-high six 3-pointers, and the Houston Rockets make 21 of 50 from long range, in a 117-104 win that ends the Kings’ two-game winning streak.
