Kings’ week ahead

Today at Nets
Time: 3 p.m.
TV/radio: CSNCA, 1140
Skinny: The center matchup between DeMarcus Cousins and Brook Lopez is now a duel of big men who can make 3-pointers.
Monday at Wizards
Time: 4 p.m.
TV/radio: CSNCA, 1140
Skinny: Washington has struggled this season, but guard John Wall will give the Kings problems.
Wednesday at 76ers
Time: 4 p.m.
TV/radio: CSNCA, 1140
Skinny: Joel Embiid is proving to be entertaining on the court and not just social media.
Friday at Celtics
Time: 4:30 p.m.
TV/radio: CSNCA, 1140
Skinny: It’s always entertaining when Isaiah Thomas faces the Kings to remind them they should not have traded him.
Jason Jones
