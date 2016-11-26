Kings Blog

November 26, 2016 8:08 PM

Kings’ week ahead

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Today at Nets

Time: 3 p.m.

TV/radio: CSNCA, 1140

Skinny: The center matchup between DeMarcus Cousins and Brook Lopez is now a duel of big men who can make 3-pointers.

Monday at Wizards

Time: 4 p.m.

TV/radio: CSNCA, 1140

Skinny: Washington has struggled this season, but guard John Wall will give the Kings problems.

Wednesday at 76ers

Time: 4 p.m.

TV/radio: CSNCA, 1140

Skinny: Joel Embiid is proving to be entertaining on the court and not just social media.

Friday at Celtics

Time: 4:30 p.m.

TV/radio: CSNCA, 1140

Skinny: It’s always entertaining when Isaiah Thomas faces the Kings to remind them they should not have traded him.

Sports Videos