Ranking the NBA teams

With records through Friday.
1. Cavaliers (12-2, last week 1)
With Kevin Love looking good, Cleveland’s status as the East’s elite is as strong as ever.
2. Warriors (14-2, LW 2)
Is scoring 90-plus points in a half unrealistic for the NBA’s highest-scoring team?
3. Clippers (14-3, LW 3)
DeAndre Jordan’s impact as a player whose strength is not scoring is impressive.
4. Spurs (13-3, LW 4)
Kawhi Leonard has emerged as perhaps the best two-way player in the NBA.
5. Raptors (10-6, LW 6)
Turns out Toronto can win when DeMar DeRozan doesn’t score 30 or more points.
6. Hawks (10-6, LW 5)
Dwight Howard might have finally found the ideal situation he has sought since since his Orlando days.
7. Bulls (10-6, LW 8)
Dwyane Wade’s mentorship of Jimmy Butler could pay off for years.
8. Grizzlies (10-6, LW 10)
Memphis still knows how to win close games. No team with 10 wins has a lower point differential (plus-0.6)
9. Rockets (10-6, LW 11)
Friday’s record 50 3-point attempts probably won’t be the last time Houston takes that many.
10. Jazz (9-8, LW 12)
If Utah stays healthy, it’s due to return to the playoffs this season.
11. Celtics (9-7, LW 14)
Al Horford’s return to the lineup should get Boston untracked after early struggles.
12. Thunder (9-8, LW 9)
Russell Westbrook is doing all he can, but OKC has dropped seven of 10.
13. Hornets (8-7, LW 7)
Hornets’ good start is forgotten with four straight losses.
14. Trail Blazers (9-9, LW 15)
One of last season’s surprise teams is struggling.
15. Knicks (8-7, LW 19)
If New York doesn’t forget to keep Kristaps Porzingis involved, things should continue to improve.
16. Pistons (8-9, LW 17)
Detroit dealt the Clippers their first road loss of the season.
17. Lakers (8-9, LW 13)
Injuries and a tougher schedule have slowed the early-season momentum.
18. Pacers (8-9, LW 18)
Hard to believe Nate McMillan won’t have the Pacers rolling sooner than later.
19. Bucks (6-8, LW 16)
Still searching for the success from two seasons ago that led to a playoff berth.
20. Magic (6-10, LW 20)
Frank Vogel is dealing with the ups-and-downs that come with coaching a young team.
21. Kings (6-10, LW 24)
Kings are 0-8 when trailing after three quarters this season.
22. Nuggets (6-10, LW 22)
Blowing a late lead in Friday’s loss to OKC is a reminder that the young Nuggets still have a lot to learn.
23. Pelicans (6-11, LW 28)
Jrue Holiday’s return to the lineup led to three straight wins.
24. Timberwolves (5-10, LW 21)
Zach LaVine’s dunks are highlight-worthy, but he’s also one of the NBA’s emerging guards.
25. Suns (5-12, LW 23)
T.J. Warren was off to a good start before being lost to injury.
26. Heat (5-10, LW 26)
How long will it take Pat Riley to get Miami back to contender status?
27. Wizards (5-9, LW 27)
Washington finally won on the road last week behind John Wall’s play.
28. 76ers (4-12, LW 30)
Joel Embiid, not the injured Ben Simmons, could be named the Rookie of the Year.
29. Nets (4-11, LW 25)
Rebuilding Brooklyn has lost six in a row.
30. Mavericks (2-13, LW 29)
With eight straight losses, Dallas is in unfamiliar territory in the Dirk Nowitzki era.
Jason Jones
