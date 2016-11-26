Kings Blog

November 26, 2016 8:14 PM

Ranking the NBA teams

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

With records through Friday.

1. Cavaliers (12-2, last week 1)

With Kevin Love looking good, Cleveland’s status as the East’s elite is as strong as ever.

2. Warriors (14-2, LW 2)

Is scoring 90-plus points in a half unrealistic for the NBA’s highest-scoring team?

3. Clippers (14-3, LW 3)

DeAndre Jordan’s impact as a player whose strength is not scoring is impressive.

4. Spurs (13-3, LW 4)

Kawhi Leonard has emerged as perhaps the best two-way player in the NBA.

5. Raptors (10-6, LW 6)

Turns out Toronto can win when DeMar DeRozan doesn’t score 30 or more points.

6. Hawks (10-6, LW 5)

Dwight Howard might have finally found the ideal situation he has sought since since his Orlando days.

7. Bulls (10-6, LW 8)

Dwyane Wade’s mentorship of Jimmy Butler could pay off for years.

8. Grizzlies (10-6, LW 10)

Memphis still knows how to win close games. No team with 10 wins has a lower point differential (plus-0.6)

9. Rockets (10-6, LW 11)

Friday’s record 50 3-point attempts probably won’t be the last time Houston takes that many.

10. Jazz (9-8, LW 12)

If Utah stays healthy, it’s due to return to the playoffs this season.

11. Celtics (9-7, LW 14)

Al Horford’s return to the lineup should get Boston untracked after early struggles.

12. Thunder (9-8, LW 9)

Russell Westbrook is doing all he can, but OKC has dropped seven of 10.

13. Hornets (8-7, LW 7)

Hornets’ good start is forgotten with four straight losses.

14. Trail Blazers (9-9, LW 15)

One of last season’s surprise teams is struggling.

15. Knicks (8-7, LW 19)

If New York doesn’t forget to keep Kristaps Porzingis involved, things should continue to improve.

16. Pistons (8-9, LW 17)

Detroit dealt the Clippers their first road loss of the season.

17. Lakers (8-9, LW 13)

Injuries and a tougher schedule have slowed the early-season momentum.

18. Pacers (8-9, LW 18)

Hard to believe Nate McMillan won’t have the Pacers rolling sooner than later.

19. Bucks (6-8, LW 16)

Still searching for the success from two seasons ago that led to a playoff berth.

20. Magic (6-10, LW 20)

Frank Vogel is dealing with the ups-and-downs that come with coaching a young team.

21. Kings (6-10, LW 24)

Kings are 0-8 when trailing after three quarters this season.

22. Nuggets (6-10, LW 22)

Blowing a late lead in Friday’s loss to OKC is a reminder that the young Nuggets still have a lot to learn.

23. Pelicans (6-11, LW 28)

Jrue Holiday’s return to the lineup led to three straight wins.

24. Timberwolves (5-10, LW 21)

Zach LaVine’s dunks are highlight-worthy, but he’s also one of the NBA’s emerging guards.

25. Suns (5-12, LW 23)

T.J. Warren was off to a good start before being lost to injury.

26. Heat (5-10, LW 26)

How long will it take Pat Riley to get Miami back to contender status?

27. Wizards (5-9, LW 27)

Washington finally won on the road last week behind John Wall’s play.

28. 76ers (4-12, LW 30)

Joel Embiid, not the injured Ben Simmons, could be named the Rookie of the Year.

29. Nets (4-11, LW 25)

Rebuilding Brooklyn has lost six in a row.

30. Mavericks (2-13, LW 29)

With eight straight losses, Dallas is in unfamiliar territory in the Dirk Nowitzki era.

