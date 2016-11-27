Kings Daily: Trip will reveal who team is

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.
Voisin: Kings face key six-game road swing
By the time the Kings return home from their six-game trip, much will be revealed. They will either be exposed for what they appear to be – a rush job assembled to coincide with the opening of the Golden 1 Center – or emerge as a team capable of overcoming its flaws, forging a collective identity and becoming this season’s surprise.
Game plan: Kings at Nets
Projected starters, broadcast information and keys to Sunday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets.
Scouting the opponent: Pacers rout Nets 118-97
With three players sitting out due to injuries - including Paul George, who is nursing a sore left ankle and a nagging back injury - Indiana not only relied on its depth, the Pacers used it to dismantle the Nets 118-97, Brooklyn's sixth straight loss, on Friday night. Glenn Robinson III got his second start of the season and finished with 20 points and five rebounds.
Kings stat rankings
Where the Kings rank statistically among the NBA’s 30 teams
Kings’ week ahead
Kings hit the road this week for a pivotal trip.
