November 27, 2016 6:00 AM

Kings Daily: Trip will reveal who team is

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Voisin: Kings face key six-game road swing

By the time the Kings return home from their six-game trip, much will be revealed. They will either be exposed for what they appear to be – a rush job assembled to coincide with the opening of the Golden 1 Center – or emerge as a team capable of overcoming its flaws, forging a collective identity and becoming this season’s surprise.

Game plan: Kings at Nets

Projected starters, broadcast information and keys to Sunday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Scouting the opponent: Pacers rout Nets 118-97

With three players sitting out due to injuries - including Paul George, who is nursing a sore left ankle and a nagging back injury - Indiana not only relied on its depth, the Pacers used it to dismantle the Nets 118-97, Brooklyn's sixth straight loss, on Friday night. Glenn Robinson III got his second start of the season and finished with 20 points and five rebounds.

Kings stat rankings

Where the Kings rank statistically among the NBA’s 30 teams

Kings’ week ahead

Kings hit the road this week for a pivotal trip.

Omri Casspi said he was glad that coach gave him a lot of minutes to play after Kings 117-104 loss to Rockets

