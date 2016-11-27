Afflalo flexible as Kings sort out lineups

Arron Afflalo has started a game, come off the bench and started the second half of a game in the last week.
Sunday against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center, the veteran shooting guard returned to the starting lineup.
It’s not ideal for his role to change from game to game, but Afflalo said he understands coach Dave Joerger’s thinking.
“You can’t fault a coach for trying to win and trying to find guys that work together,” Afflalo said. “But for me personally, I take pride in being a versatile basketball player, so sometimes coaches can see the benefit of me coming off the bench, and sometimes I’m a necessary stability piece in the starting lineup. It just depends.”
Afflalo was averaging 9.2 points entering Sunday, which would be his lowest since he averaged 8.8 points with Denver in 2009-10. But early in the season on a new team, Afflalo said he isn’t concerned about his role.
“For me, success could be based on scoring, or it could be based on winning,” Afflalo said. “And I’m trying to transition my career to making it based on winning and trying to produce at a high level. It is still very early, but at some point it would be nice to find some consistency to play at a high level and win.”
Afflalo said his approach is the same whether he starts or comes off the bench. He has started 15 of 17 games this season.
“At this point, you just try to do what’s best for the team,” Afflalo said. “Try to help coach figure out what lineups mesh well together, because sometimes it’s not all about your individual talent. It’s how you play together. So (he might feel) there’s a certain unit that plays well together or other players excel with different units. Just give him an opportunity to figure that out. So you might start or not start. Obviously, he’s going to be consistent with DeMarcus (Cousins) and Rudy (Gay), so he’ll figure it out.”
Big again – After shelving his big starting lineup for three games, Joerger returned to it against the Nets.
Kosta Koufos started at center, putting Cousins back at power forward and Gay at small forward. Darren Collison and Afflalo were the guards.
The Kings have had a different starting lineup in five straight games.
Jason Jones: @mr_jasonjones
