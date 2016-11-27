Kings Blog

November 27, 2016 5:51 PM

Kings game plan at Wizards

Kings (7-10) at

Wizards (5-10)

THE PARTICULARS

Where: Verizon Center, Washington

When: Monday, 4 p.m.

TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140

THREE KEYS

1. Walling off Wall: Containing Washington All-Star guard John Wall means keeping bodies in front of him when possible and not allowing him to drive to the rim in transition.

2. Early energy: The Kings must avoid falling behind big in the first half. In the second night of back-to-back games, they might not have the energy to rally late.

3. Be ready to run: Washington center Marcin Gortat likes to find his offense against the Kings by beating DeMarcus Cousins and the Kings down the court.

PROJECTED STARTERS

Kings

No.

Player

Pos.

7

Darren Collison

PG

40

Arron Afflalo

SG

8

Rudy Gay

SF

15

DeMarcus Cousins

PF

41

Kosta Koufos

C

Wizards

No.

Player

Pos.

2

John Wall

PG

3

Bradley Beal

SG

22

Otto Porter Jr.

SF

5

Markieff Morris

PF

13

Marcin Gortat

C

