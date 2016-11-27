Kings game plan at Wizards

Kings (7-10) at
Wizards (5-10)
THE PARTICULARS
Where: Verizon Center, Washington
When: Monday, 4 p.m.
TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140
THREE KEYS
1. Walling off Wall: Containing Washington All-Star guard John Wall means keeping bodies in front of him when possible and not allowing him to drive to the rim in transition.
2. Early energy: The Kings must avoid falling behind big in the first half. In the second night of back-to-back games, they might not have the energy to rally late.
3. Be ready to run: Washington center Marcin Gortat likes to find his offense against the Kings by beating DeMarcus Cousins and the Kings down the court.
PROJECTED STARTERS
Kings
No.
Player
Pos.
7
Darren Collison
PG
40
Arron Afflalo
SG
8
Rudy Gay
SF
15
DeMarcus Cousins
PF
41
Kosta Koufos
C
Wizards
No.
Player
Pos.
2
John Wall
PG
3
Bradley Beal
SG
22
Otto Porter Jr.
SF
5
Markieff Morris
PF
13
Marcin Gortat
C
Comments