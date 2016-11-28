DeMarcus Cousins praises energy Kings' bench brings to the floor

DeMarcus Cousins had nothing but praise for his teammates in his postgame interview in Brooklyn, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016. "The bench has been incredible," said Cousins. "They're coming in with energy, giving us that extra push we need." Cousins was also surprised to hear that with the addition of his total points against Brooklyn, he surpassed beloved King, Chris Webber, to become third in scoring in the Kings Sacramento-era.
Jason Jones The Sacramento Bee

Kings coach Dave Joerger and DeMarcus Cousins on the Kings loss to the San Antonio Spurs

“They ran what they wanted to do,” coach Dave Joerger said. “They got the shots where they wanted to get them, they cut where they wanted to cut, they drove where they wanted to drive. (We) made the game very, very easy for the Spurs.” “I’ll take the blame for that as the leader of this team, I’ve got to do better,” center DeMarcus Cousins said. “I’ve got to get my guys together, got to have more focused shootarounds and that falls back on me.”

DeMarcus Cousins says Kings got a confidence boost at Toronto

Sacramento Kings center DeMarcus Cousins is happy the Kings got a confidence boost by beating the Toronto Raptors on Sunday in Canada, but now it is time to come home with that confidence, play with the same kind of intensity and string together some wins on this home stand where the Kings will play seven of their next eight games at the new Golden 1 Center in downtown Sacramento.

