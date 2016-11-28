Kings Blog
DeMarcus Cousins praises energy Kings' bench brings to the floor
DeMarcus Cousins had nothing but praise for his teammates in his postgame interview in Brooklyn, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016. "The bench has been incredible," said Cousins. "They're coming in with energy, giving us that extra push we need." Cousins was also surprised to hear that with the addition of his total points against Brooklyn, he surpassed beloved King, Chris Webber, to become third in scoring in the Kings Sacramento-era.Jason Jones The Sacramento Bee