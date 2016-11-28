Kings Blog

November 28, 2016 8:04 PM

Beal’s 3-point shooting helps Wizards beat Kings in OT

By Jason Jones

Player of the game: Bradley Beal made a career-high seven 3-pointers and scored a team-high 31 points to lead the Washington Wizards to a 101-95 overtime win over the Kings on Monday night at the Verizon Center. DeMarcus Cousins led the Kings with 36 points and 20 rebounds.

Turning point: The Kings forced overtime at 92-92 but struggled offensively in the extra period. Beal’s 3-pointer with 1:57 left gave the Wizards a 97-92 lead. The Kings didn’t score in overtime until 16.8 seconds remained.

X-factor: Sacramento made a season-low 3 of 21 3-point attempts.

Injuries: None

Records: Kings 7-11; Wizards 6-10

