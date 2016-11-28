Kings absorb ‘choppy’ overtime loss to Wizards

DeMarcus Cousins said Monday night’s game was erratic and strange.
“One free throw, I think I just shot it with my pinkie,” he said. “I don’t even know. This was a weird game.”
The Kings lost 101-95 in overtime to the Washington Wizards at Verizon Center. Both teams shot less than 42 percent and committed at least 20 turnovers, and 47 fouls were called. The Kings fell to 0-2 in overtime, including a Nov. 1 loss at Miami.
Cousins had 36 points and a season-high 20 rebounds. But he made only 3 of 10 free-throw attempts and had five turnovers in 40 minutes.
“The game was real choppy,” Cousins said. “A lot of calls on both ends that just kind of messed up the rhythm of the game. A lot of turnovers early. I don’t think either team really found their rhythm.”
Cousins appeared to find his in the fourth quarter, rallying the Kings from an eight-point deficit with 5:12 to play. He scored 12 points in the quarter, and his layup with 10.1 seconds to play forced overtime at 92-92.
But the Kings did not score in overtime until 16.8 seconds remained, allowing the Wizards to take control. Cousins went 0 for 3 from the field and 0 for 2 at the foul line in overtime.
“Overtime, I’m sick about that,” Cousins said. “I feel like I completely choked in overtime. I’m not happy about the overtime.”
Kings coach Dave Joerger wasn’t nearly as hard on his team or Cousins.
“They made 3s,” Joerger said of the Wizards. “We did a nice job of challenging them defensively and forcing 24 turnovers. They made 3s, we didn’t make 3s, and they beat us at the foul line.”
Bradley Beal led Washington by making a career-high seven 3s (in 13 attempts) and scoring 31 points.
Sacramento, meanwhile, made a season-low 3 of 21 from beyond the arc for a season-worst 14.3 percentage. The previous lows came at Miami, where the Kings made just 5 of 23 (21.7 percent).
The Kings’ offense occasionally stalled because of poor ball and player movement. Sacramento had 20 assists, its fewest in the last seven games.
Cousins said a swollen knuckle on the tip of the middle finger on his right (shooting) hand – the result of a break, he said – didn’t hurt his offense or free throws. He sank 16 of 34 shots.
“I don’t think we ever had a really good flow,” Cousins said. “We didn’t move the ball like we usually do. We didn’t get the clean, open looks that we’re used to getting. The offense was kind of stagnant tonight. Just a weird feeling to the game. Even with that being said, we had a great chance to win this game.”
But the Kings couldn’t contain Beal or John Wall, who had 19 points, eight rebounds and 11 assists to offset 11 turnovers.
Washington also got a solid performance from reserve forward Kelly Oubre Jr., who had his first career double-double with 10 points and a career-high 10 rebounds.
With the offense struggling, the Kings again looked for someone other than Cousins or Rudy Gay (18 points) to step up. Ty Lawson scored 12 off the bench, but no other King scored more than eight.
And those eight points came from an unexpected source, backup center Willie Cauley-Stein, who has played sparingly over the last week.
Wall and Beal outscored Sacramento’s starting backcourt of Darren Collison and Arron Afflalo 50-9.
Cousins said the loss stung more because even though the Kings weren’t at their best, they let one slip away.
“This was a very winnable game,” Cousins said. “Hopefully this doesn’t come back to bite in the butt later on.”
