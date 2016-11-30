Kings game at Philadelphia canceled due to concerns about court

The game between the Kings and Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center has been canceled due to an unsafe playing surface. The game was set to start at 4 p.m. Pacific.
The Kings play Friday at Boston.
About an hour before the game players noticed there was some kind of film on the court that made it slippery, and workers began mopping to dry the floor.
Nearly an hour after the scheduled tip-off many fans were still in the seats waiting for an official announcement.
The Philadelphia Flyers hockey team plays at Wells Fargo Center, but the issue is not related to ice under the court.
No makeup date has been set. The NBA would need to find a date the Kings, Sixers and Wells Fargo Center is available later in the season.
The last time the Kings had a game cancelled was Jan. 26, 2015, when their game against the New York Knicks had to be postponed due to concerns about an impending blizzard.
