December 1, 2016 7:34 PM

Kings look to stop a familiar face in Boston

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

By Jason Jones

jejones@sacbee.com

Kings (7-11) at Celtics (10-8)

THE PARTICULARS

Where: TD Garden, Boston

When: Friday, 4:30 p.m.

TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140

THREE KEYS

1. Containing the point: Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas, a former King, pressures defenses because he can get to his spots on the floor seemingly at will. The Kings must be solid against him and help the guards when Thomas gets free.

2. Boogie on: DeMarcus Cousins has topped 30 points in four consecutive games. He should be able to score against Boston’s frontline, which lacks bulk.

3. More points, please: Darren Collison and Arron Afflalo must have better games and be more involved than in Monday’s loss at Washington, in which the Kings’ starting backcourt was outscored 50-9.

PROJECTED STARTERS

Kings

No.

Player

Pos.

7

Darren Collison

PG

40

Arron Afflalo

SG

8

Rudy Gay

SF

15

DeMarcus Cousins

PF

41

Kosta Koufos

C

Celtics

No.

Player

Pos.

4

Isaiah Thomas

PG

0

Avery Bradley

SG

99

Jae Crowder

SF

90

Amir Johnson

PF

42

Al Horford

C

