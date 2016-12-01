Kings look to stop a familiar face in Boston

Kings (7-11) at Celtics (10-8)
THE PARTICULARS
Where: TD Garden, Boston
When: Friday, 4:30 p.m.
TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140
THREE KEYS
1. Containing the point: Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas, a former King, pressures defenses because he can get to his spots on the floor seemingly at will. The Kings must be solid against him and help the guards when Thomas gets free.
2. Boogie on: DeMarcus Cousins has topped 30 points in four consecutive games. He should be able to score against Boston’s frontline, which lacks bulk.
3. More points, please: Darren Collison and Arron Afflalo must have better games and be more involved than in Monday’s loss at Washington, in which the Kings’ starting backcourt was outscored 50-9.
PROJECTED STARTERS
Kings
No.
Player
Pos.
7
Darren Collison
PG
40
Arron Afflalo
SG
8
Rudy Gay
SF
15
DeMarcus Cousins
PF
41
Kosta Koufos
C
Celtics
No.
Player
Pos.
4
Isaiah Thomas
PG
0
Avery Bradley
SG
99
Jae Crowder
SF
90
Amir Johnson
PF
42
Al Horford
C
