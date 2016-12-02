Kings Blog

December 2, 2016

Horford’s all-around game propels Celtics past Kings in Boston

Player of the game: Boston center Al Horford had 26 points, eight rebounds, six blocked shots, three assists and two steals as the Celtics escaped with a 97-92 win over the Kings on Friday night at TD Garden. Horford’s final block was on DeMarcus Cousins’ attempt to tie the score with a 3-pointer with 5.8 seconds to play. Cousins finished with 28 points, nine rebounds and four blocks. Sacramento has dropped two in a row.

Turning point: The Kings were outscored 15-4 to start the fourth quarter and fell behind 84-76 with 5:17 to play. The last six points of that run by Boston came while Cousins was in the locker room having a cut above his eye examined. He returned but needed eight stitches after the game.

X-factor: The Kings made only 6 of 26 3-point attempts (23.1 percent).

Injuries: None

Records: Kings 7-12; Celtics 11-8.

Dave Joerger on Kings: 'We're not a bunch of rookies. We can get better.'

