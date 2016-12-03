Kings Blog

December 3, 2016 6:00 AM

Kings Daily: Cauley-Stein doing more with less

Kings Blog

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.

Young center still working despite smaller role

Willie Cauley-Stein has appeared in all three games on the current five-game trip. He had six points in 12 minutes against the Celtics on Friday. He played three minutes Sunday at Brooklyn and 14 minutes Monday at Washington. “He’s been doing good in his individual workouts and those kinds of things,” Kings coach Dave Joerger says. “Just keep trying to increase his skill level. He’s still a very young guy.”

Cousins: ‘I don’t really understand how it was a no-call’

The Kings had a chance to force overtime with 9.7 seconds to play. DeMarcus Cousins got the ball and said he knew what was coming. But it didn’t matter. The Kings lost 97-92 in Boston after the same problems reared their ugly heads. When asked if he had a solution for Sacramento’s slow starts, Joerger was concise. “No,” he said.

Related content

Kings Blog

Comments

 

Videos

Slow starts still a problem for Kings

View more video

About This Blog


Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

Kings News


Sign up to receive email alerts for news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings and the new arena.

Key Links


Kings roster
Kings statistics
Kings schedule
Kings depth chart

More Kings news
NBA news
NBA scoreboard
NBA statistics

More Kings


Sactown Royalty
Kings Fans
Official Kings site
USA Today: Hoops Hype
ESPN Trade Machine
Inside Hoops

Sports Videos