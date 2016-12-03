Kings Daily: Cauley-Stein doing more with less

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.
Young center still working despite smaller role
Willie Cauley-Stein has appeared in all three games on the current five-game trip. He had six points in 12 minutes against the Celtics on Friday. He played three minutes Sunday at Brooklyn and 14 minutes Monday at Washington. “He’s been doing good in his individual workouts and those kinds of things,” Kings coach Dave Joerger says. “Just keep trying to increase his skill level. He’s still a very young guy.”
Cousins: ‘I don’t really understand how it was a no-call’
The Kings had a chance to force overtime with 9.7 seconds to play. DeMarcus Cousins got the ball and said he knew what was coming. But it didn’t matter. The Kings lost 97-92 in Boston after the same problems reared their ugly heads. When asked if he had a solution for Sacramento’s slow starts, Joerger was concise. “No,” he said.
