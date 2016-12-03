Ranking the 30 NBA teams

With records through Friday.
1. Warriors (16-3, last week 2)
Kevin Durant is playing at an MVP level.
2. Spurs (16-4, LW 4)
Patty Mills is proving to be an asset at point guard.
3. Clippers (16-5, LW 3)
Recent three-game skid was an early-season reality check.
4. Cavaliers (13-5, LW 1)
Losing three straight might have ended the post-championship honeymoon.
5. Raptors (13-6, LW 5)
Kyle Lowry is shooting 62.9 percent from 3-point range during a five-game winning streak.
6. Rockets (13-7, LW 9)
Eric Gordon has been a plus as a scorer off the bench.
7. Bulls (11-7, LW 7)
Rajon Rondo averages 8.6 assists in wins and 6.3 in losses.
8. Grizzlies (12-8, LW 8)
Mike Conley’s injury could send Memphis tumbling over the next two months.
9. Thunder (12-8, LW 12)
Russell Westbrook might average a triple-double this season to get OKC into the playoffs.
10. Jazz (11-9, LW 10)
Utah is tough to beat when George Hill and Gordon Hayward are healthy.
11. Celtics (11-8, LW 11)
Inconsistency has riled up fans and sparked trade rumors.
12. Hornets (11-8, LW 13)
Jeremy Lamb, back from injury, has added needed scoring and athleticism.
13. Knicks (10-9, LW 15)
New York has won seven of 10 after a shaky start.
14. Pistons (11-10, LW 16)
Stan Van Gundy is getting the most out of this team, as usual.
15. Trail Blazers (10-10, LW 14)
Portland is still trying to recapture the magic of last season.
16. Bucks (9-8, LW 19)
Jabari Parker looks better in his second season back from his knee injury.
17. Lakers (10-11, LW 17)
Injuries have cost the Lakers their starting backcourt of Nick Young and D’Angelo Russell.
18. Hawks (10-10, LW 6)
Atlanta has dropped five straight games.
19. Pacers (9-10, LW 18)
Still waiting for Indiana to be the playoff team many expect it to be.
20. Magic (8-12, LW 20)
Elfrid Payton is averaging fewer minutes and assists in his third season.
21. Kings (7-12, LW 21)
DeMarcus Cousins’ streak of 30-point games ended at four in a loss at Boston.
22. Nuggets (7-12, LW 22)
Rookie guard Jamal Murray has made the most of his playing time lately.
23. Pelicans (7-13, LW 23)
New Orleans has improved after a slow start due to injuries.
24. Suns (6-13, LW 25)
It’s vital to Phoenix’s long-term improvement for Eric Bledsoe to remain healthy.
25. Heat (7-12, LW 26)
Hassan Whiteside still could make the All-Star team this season.
26. Wizards (6-12, LW 27)
Washington has little depth.
27. Timberwolves (5-14, LW 24)
Trendy preseason pick to contend for playoffs has long way to go.
28. Nets (5-13, LW 29)
Sean Kilpatrick might prove to be a bright spot this season.
29. 76ers (4-15, LW 28)
There are signs of improvement, but the wins aren’t coming yet.
30. Mavericks (3-15, LW 30)
Eleven of their 18 games have been on the road.
