Kings’ game plan vs. Knicks

Kings (7-12)
at Knicks (10-9)
THE PARTICULARS
Where: Madison Square Garden, New York
When: 4:30 p.m., Sunday
TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140
THREE KEYS
1. Energy to start: The Kings, who have lost two straight, must avoid a big deficit in the first quarter. Their knack for slow starts makes for nice comeback attempts that usually fall short in the end.
2. Perimeter shooting: The Kings have shot 9 of 47 on 3-pointers in their last two games. They must hit more than 19.1 percent from 3-point range to keep defenses honest and avoid clogging the lane around DeMarcus Cousins.
3. Backup power: Sacramento’s bench has been a positive lately with its energy, pace and defense. The starters need those traits, too.
PROJECTED STARTERS
Kings
No.
Player
Pos.
7
Darren Collison
PG
40
Arron Afflalo
SG
8
Rudy Gay
SF
15
DeMarcus Cousins
PF
41
Kosta Koufos
C
Knicks
No.
Player
Pos.
25
Derrick Rose
PG
5
Courtney Lee
SG
7
Carmelo Anthony
SF
6
Kristaps Porzingis
PF
13
Joakim Noah
C
