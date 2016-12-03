Kings Blog

December 3, 2016 5:16 PM

Kings’ game plan vs. Knicks

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

By Jason Jones

Kings (7-12)

at Knicks (10-9)

THE PARTICULARS

Where: Madison Square Garden, New York

When: 4:30 p.m., Sunday

TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140

THREE KEYS

1. Energy to start: The Kings, who have lost two straight, must avoid a big deficit in the first quarter. Their knack for slow starts makes for nice comeback attempts that usually fall short in the end.

2. Perimeter shooting: The Kings have shot 9 of 47 on 3-pointers in their last two games. They must hit more than 19.1 percent from 3-point range to keep defenses honest and avoid clogging the lane around DeMarcus Cousins.

3. Backup power: Sacramento’s bench has been a positive lately with its energy, pace and defense. The starters need those traits, too.

PROJECTED STARTERS

Kings

No.

Player

Pos.

7

Darren Collison

PG

40

Arron Afflalo

SG

8

Rudy Gay

SF

15

DeMarcus Cousins

PF

41

Kosta Koufos

C

Knicks

No.

Player

Pos.

25

Derrick Rose

PG

5

Courtney Lee

SG

7

Carmelo Anthony

SF

6

Kristaps Porzingis

PF

13

Joakim Noah

C

