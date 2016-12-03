DeMarcus Cousins, a shoe collector, dishes out advice

Sacramento Kings' big man, DeMarcus Cousins was not happy with his, or his teams performance against the Washington Wizards on Monday, Nov. 28, 2016. In his postgame interview, Cousins referred to the game as "nasty," due to his horrible free throw percentage, team turnovers, and an inability to keep the Wizards off the offensive glass. Although frustrated with the loss to Washington, Cousins told reporters, "I'm confident in this team. I think we have the ability to play with any team in this league, we just don't come to play the right way...in our performance, or to our abilities...it's frustrating."