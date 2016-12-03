Kings week ahead: Talent on display in N.Y.; trip to cellar in Dallas

Sunday at Knicks
Time: 4:30 p.m.
TV/radio: CSNCA, 1140
Jason Jones’ take: Second-year big man Kristaps Porzingis looks like a future All-Star.
Knicks players to watch: Carmelo Anthony has shown in the last two games that he can still deliver in the clutch, and also let his teammates take over. Anthony scored the game-winner against the Timberwolves on Wednesday and in Friday’s rematch had a team-high 29 points, but Derrick Rose and Kyle O’Quinn proved bigger down the stretch.
Last meeting: DeMarcus Cousins had 24 points and 20 rebounds and the Kings delivered their best defensive performance of last season in an 88-80 victory on March 20.
Hometown take: From Stefan Bondy, New York Daily News: “Most people come to New York City for the spotlight. But Derrick Rose has found anonymity — and it may be the key to a long-term stay with the Knicks. The free-agent-to-be point guard has said he wants to finish his career in New York, and explained Friday to the Daily News why he’s enamored with his new home. ‘Being in the city, experiencing the way I’ve been experiencing it, and having the freedom that I have. I think it’s only a few places I can live in the States where I can have that much freedom and being here.’ ”
Wednesday at Mavericks
Time: 5:30 p.m.
TV/radio: CSNCA, 1140
Jason Jones’ take: Dallas (4-15) had tumbled to the league’s worst record before beating the Bulls 107-82 on Saturday.
Mavericks players to watch: Harrison Barnes has had a golden revival after leaving the Warriors. He’s leading the Mavs with 20.3 points per game, shooting 46 percent from the floor, and averaging a team-high 37.5 minutes.
Last meeting: Willie Cauley-Stein scored a team-high 21 points, continuing a hot streak in which he broke out for 26 points two days prior, and the Kings beat slumping Dallas 133-111 on March 27 in Sacramento.
Hometown take: From Dwain Price, Fort-Worth Star Telegram: “Because of the way his team is floundering, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is fearful that the franchise’s consecutive home sellout streak could end at some point this season. ... The sellout streak started on Dec. 15, 2001 – before the explosion of Twitter, Facebook and other social media outlets – when George W. Bush was in his first term as President of the United States of America.”
Friday vs. Knicks
Time: 7:30 p.m.
TV/radio: CSNCA, 1140
Jason Jones’ take: Containing Carmelo Anthony will take a team effort.
Saturday at Jazz
Time: 6 p.m.
TV/radio: CSNCA, 1140
Jason Jones’ take: Rudy Gobert, at 7-foot-1, will be tasked with slowing DeMarcus Cousins.
Jazz players to watch: ESPN’s Zach Lowe calls point guard George Hill Utah’s MVP so far. Hill is averaging 20 points per game on 53.4 percent shooting, including 45.6 from beyond the arc.
Last meeting: Derrick Favors had 28 points and 14 rebounds and Gordon Hayward scored 27 points for the Jazz, who never trailed in defeating the Kings 108-99 on March 13.
Hometown take: From Tony Jones, The Salt Lake Tribune: “This season, the point guard position is different. Hill has come in and played at an All-Star level. Shelvin Mack is a steady veteran hand as a backup. All of which means (Dante) Exum has to earn minutes, a potentially daunting task for such a young player.”
Comments