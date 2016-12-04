Kings Daily: Reserves set example for starters

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.
Hey starters, need motivation? Look behind you
When the Kings go to their bench players, the style of play resembles what coach Dave Joerger wants from his team this season. The pace picks up, the ball moves more, and they usually spark a team that can appear disinterested to start games. The problem is the Kings aren’t seeing that effort from their starters.
NBA beat: DeRozan a throwback scorer
The NBA is about the 3-point shot and getting into the paint. But here’s DeRozan, Toronto’s All-Star guard, taking mid-range jumpers considered by the hardcore analytics crowd as bad shots. He’s the NBA’s fifth-leading scorer at 28.3 point per game, relying on a style that’s admittedly old school.
Jason Jones ranks the NBA’s 30 teams
There’s a new No. 1. Can you guess where the Kings landed?
Game plan: Kings vs. Knicks
Projected starters, broadcast information and keys to Sunday’s game against the New York Knicks.
Week ahead: Talent show in N.Y.; trip to cellar in Dallas
Analysis from Jason Jones and other beat writers around the country breaking down the coming week’s opponents.
