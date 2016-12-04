Kings Blog

December 4, 2016 8:06 PM

Kings drop third straight game as shooting woes doom them in loss to Knicks

Kings Blog

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

By Jason Jones

jejones@sacbee.com

Player of the game: New York forward Kristaps Porzingis had 15 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks as the Knicks held off the Kings 106-98 on Sunday night at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks led by as many as 21 before the Kings rallied in the third quarter. Sacramento never took the lead, however. DeMarcus Cousins led the Kings with 36 points and 12 rebounds. The Kings are 1-3 with three straight defeats on their trip, which ends Wednesday in Dallas.

Turning point: The Kings were down 96-94 with 4:50 to play but could manage only two points over the next four minutes and fell behind 103-96.

X-factor: The Kings shot 32.3 percent.

Injuries: None

Records: Kings 7-13; Knicks 11-9

Related content

Kings Blog

Comments

 

Videos

DeMarcus Cousins preps his guests for shopping

View more video

About This Blog


Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

Kings News


Sign up to receive email alerts for news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings and the new arena.

Key Links


Kings roster
Kings statistics
Kings schedule
Kings depth chart

More Kings news
NBA news
NBA scoreboard
NBA statistics

More Kings


Sactown Royalty
Kings Fans
Official Kings site
USA Today: Hoops Hype
ESPN Trade Machine
Inside Hoops

Sports Videos