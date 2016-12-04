Kings drop third straight game as shooting woes doom them in loss to Knicks

Player of the game: New York forward Kristaps Porzingis had 15 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks as the Knicks held off the Kings 106-98 on Sunday night at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks led by as many as 21 before the Kings rallied in the third quarter. Sacramento never took the lead, however. DeMarcus Cousins led the Kings with 36 points and 12 rebounds. The Kings are 1-3 with three straight defeats on their trip, which ends Wednesday in Dallas.
Turning point: The Kings were down 96-94 with 4:50 to play but could manage only two points over the next four minutes and fell behind 103-96.
X-factor: The Kings shot 32.3 percent.
Injuries: None
Records: Kings 7-13; Knicks 11-9
