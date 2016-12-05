Kings Blog

December 5, 2016 7:54 AM

Report: Kings’ Barnes wanted for questioning by police about nightclub altercation

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

By Jason Jones

jejones@sacbee.com

NEW YORK

Kings forward Matt Barnes is wanted for questioning by the New York Police Department for allegedly choking a woman at a nightclub early Monday morning according to TMZ.

The Kings stayed in New York overnight after Sunday’s loss to the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

TMZ has video with Barnes and DeMarcus Cousins leaving the Avenue Nightclub with team security present. The report said Barnes allegedly choked a woman during an argument and then hit two others who tried to intervene.

In the video Cousins can be heard saying “Matt hit the (expletive) out this (person).”

The Kings’ charter flight is due to leave New York at 1 p.m. The Kings’ next game is Wednesday at Dallas.

