December 6, 2016 5:52 PM

Kings look to end trip with a victory over Dallas

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

By Jason Jones

Kings (7-13) at Mavericks (4-16)

THE PARTICULARS

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas

When: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday

TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140

THREE KEYS

1. Three-point boost: Entering Tuesday, Dallas ranked 29th in defending 3-pointers, allowing opponents to shoot 39.1 percent. That could help the Kings, who have struggled lately from 3-point range and are shooting 34.2 percent.

2. Bench production: In Sunday’s loss to the New York Knicks, the Kings’ bench wasn’t as productive as usual. Sacramento needs a spark from its second unit.

3. Ignore the record: Dallas’ four wins have been by double digits. If the Kings are overconfident, they could be embarrassed by the struggling Mavericks.

PROJECTED STARTERS

Kings

No.

Player

Pos.

7

Darren Collison

PG

40

Arron Afflalo

SG

8

Rudy Gay

SF

15

DeMarcus Cousins

PF

41

Kosta Koufos

C

Mavericks

No.

Player

Pos.

8

Deron Williams

PG

23

Wesley Matthews

SG

40

Harrison Barnes

SF

10

Dorian Finney-Smith

PF

50

Salah Mejri

C

