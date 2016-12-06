Kings look to end trip with a victory over Dallas

Kings (7-13) at Mavericks (4-16)
THE PARTICULARS
Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas
When: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140
THREE KEYS
1. Three-point boost: Entering Tuesday, Dallas ranked 29th in defending 3-pointers, allowing opponents to shoot 39.1 percent. That could help the Kings, who have struggled lately from 3-point range and are shooting 34.2 percent.
2. Bench production: In Sunday’s loss to the New York Knicks, the Kings’ bench wasn’t as productive as usual. Sacramento needs a spark from its second unit.
3. Ignore the record: Dallas’ four wins have been by double digits. If the Kings are overconfident, they could be embarrassed by the struggling Mavericks.
PROJECTED STARTERS
Kings
No.
Player
Pos.
7
Darren Collison
PG
40
Arron Afflalo
SG
8
Rudy Gay
SF
15
DeMarcus Cousins
PF
41
Kosta Koufos
C
Mavericks
No.
Player
Pos.
8
Deron Williams
PG
23
Wesley Matthews
SG
40
Harrison Barnes
SF
10
Dorian Finney-Smith
PF
50
Salah Mejri
C
