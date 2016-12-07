Kings’ Barnes, Cousins named in civil suit over alleged fight at NYC nightclub

The people who allege they were assaulted by Matt Barnes and DeMarcus Cousins in a New York City nightclub early Monday morning have filed a civil suit against the Kings players.
No criminal charges have been filed against Cousins or Barnes.
Both players have hired noted attorney Alex Spiro to represent them and have referred all questions to him. Spiro said Monday that Barnes, who was wanted for questioning by the New York Police Department, would cooperate with authorities.
Spiro has represented athletes in high-profile cases, including Atlanta’s Thabo Sefolosha, who was found not guilty of numerous charges in an incident at a club in New York in which his leg was broken. Sefolosha sued the NYPD and won.
Barnes is accused of choking Jasmine Besiso at the Avenue nightclub, according to TMZ. Myrone Powell, who is also suing the Kings teammates, alleges he intervened to help Besiso, only to be punched by Cousins. Powell, according to TMZ, claims Barnes and Cousins stomped on him while he was on the floor and kicked him in his head and torso.
Sources familiar with the incident insist Barnes was the one attacked and that neither player started the brawl. Spiro has said he believes no crime was committed.
The sources would not go on record because they do not have the authority to do so.
