December 7, 2016 8:42 PM

Kings end trip by dominating Mavs behind big game from DeMarcus Cousins

Player of the game: DeMarcus Cousins had his way against the undermanned Dallas Mavericks with 24 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists as the Kings routed the Mavs 120-89 Wednesday in Dallas. The Mavericks were without starters Dirk Nowitzki and Andrew Bogut. Rudy Gay and Darren Collison added 19 points each for Sacramento.

Turning point: Sacramento dominated the third quarter, outscoring the Mavericks 29-12, matching its season low for points allowed in a quarter (Oct. 29 vs. Minnesota, third quarter).

X-factor: The Kings gave up just seven points off 14 turnovers while scoring 34 points off 20 Dallas turnovers.

Injuries: None

Records: Kings 8-13; Mavericks 4-17

