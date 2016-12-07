Kings end trip by dominating Mavs behind big game from DeMarcus Cousins

DeMarcus Cousins of the Kings takes a shot to the face from Dallas’ Dwight Powell on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, in Dallas.
Kings center DeMarcus Cousins receives a blow to the head from the Dallas Mavericks’ Dwight Powell as Cousins works to get to the basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, in Dallas.
The Kings’ Matt Barnes (22) and DeMarcus Cousins, center, argue call with referee Dan Crawford during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, in Dallas.
The Kings’ DeMarcus Cousins argues a call by referee Dan Crawford during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, in Dallas.
The Kings’ Matt Barnes (22) breaks to the basket for a shot opportunity as the Dallas Mavericks’ Devin Harris, left, defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, in Dallas.
Kings forward Rudy Gay (8) works around a pick set by Willie Cauley-Stein (00) against the Dallas Mavericks’ Wesley Matthews, center, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, in Dallas.
The Dallas Mavericks’ Dorian Finney-Smith (10) grabs a defensive rebound in front of the Kings’ Kosta Koufos, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, in Dallas.
The Dallas Mavericks’ Wesley Matthews, left, and Dwight Powell (7) defend against a shot by the Kings’ Ty Lawson (10) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, in Dallas.
The Dallas Mavericks’ Dorian Finney-Smith (10) and Jonathan Gibson (3) defend as the Kings’ Darren Collison (7) drives to the basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, in Dallas.
The Kings’ Matt Barnes (22) stands by the bench during a timeout during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, in Dallas.
The Kings’ DeMarcus Cousins takes a shot during warmups before an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, in Dallas.
Dallas Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle stands by the bench during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Kings on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, in Dallas.
The Kings’ DeMarcus Cousins (15) loses control of the ball as Dallas Mavericks Harrison Barnes, left, and A.J. Hammons, rear, defend during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, in Dallas.
Dallas Mavericks guard Justin Anderson goes up for a dunk after getting past the Kings’ DeMarcus Cousins (15) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, in Dallas.
The Kings’ DeMarcus Cousins is knocked back on a shot attempt by the Dallas Mavericks’ Dorian Finney-Smith, top, during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, in Dallas.
The Kings’ Garrett Temple (17) ad Ty Lawson (10) defend as Dallas Mavericks guard Deron Williams (8) drives to the basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, in Dallas.
Kings head coach David Joerger instructs his team during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, in Dallas.
Kings center DeMarcus Cousins is greeted at the bench as he leaves the game late in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, in Dallas. Cousins led all scorers with 24 points in the Kings’ 120-89 win.
Dallas Mavericks guard Jonathan Gibson (3) takes a shot as the Kings’ DeMarcus Cousins (15) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, in Dallas.
