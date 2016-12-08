Kings seek payback against visiting Knicks

Kings (8-13) vs. Knicks (12-10)
THE PARTICULARS
Where: Golden 1 Center
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140
THREE KEYS
1. Passing fancy: Sacramento racked up a season-high 28 assists in Wednesday’s win at Dallas because of good ball and player movement. The Kings need to keep it up.
2. Willie time: Willie Cauley-Stein’s defensive versatility off the bench will be important against Carmelo Anthony and Kristaps Porzingis. Cauley-Stein’s length will be needed to contest their long jump shots.
3. To the rim: The Kings scored a season-high 68 points in the paint at Dallas. If Sacramento has good ball and player movement, there should be opportunities to score in the paint again, especially if the Knicks double-team DeMarcus Cousins.
PROJECTED STARTERS
Kings
No.
Player
Pos.
7
Darren Collison
PG
23
Ben McLemore
SG
8
Rudy Gay
SF
15
DeMarcus Cousins
PF
41
Kosta Koufos
C
Knicks
No.
Player
Pos.
25
Derrick Rose
PG
5
Courtney Lee
SG
7
Carmelo Anthony
SF
6
Kristaps Porzingis
PF
13
Joakim Noah
C
