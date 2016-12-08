Kings Blog

Kings seek payback against visiting Knicks

Kings (8-13) vs. Knicks (12-10)

THE PARTICULARS

Where: Golden 1 Center

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140

THREE KEYS

1. Passing fancy: Sacramento racked up a season-high 28 assists in Wednesday’s win at Dallas because of good ball and player movement. The Kings need to keep it up.

2. Willie time: Willie Cauley-Stein’s defensive versatility off the bench will be important against Carmelo Anthony and Kristaps Porzingis. Cauley-Stein’s length will be needed to contest their long jump shots.

3. To the rim: The Kings scored a season-high 68 points in the paint at Dallas. If Sacramento has good ball and player movement, there should be opportunities to score in the paint again, especially if the Knicks double-team DeMarcus Cousins.

PROJECTED STARTERS

Kings

No.

Player

Pos.

7

Darren Collison

PG

23

Ben McLemore

SG

8

Rudy Gay

SF

15

DeMarcus Cousins

PF

41

Kosta Koufos

C

Knicks

No.

Player

Pos.

25

Derrick Rose

PG

5

Courtney Lee

SG

7

Carmelo Anthony

SF

6

Kristaps Porzingis

PF

13

Joakim Noah

C

