December 9, 2016 1:42 PM

Report: Sources say NYPD close to arresting, charging Kings’ Barnes

Sacramento Kings forward Matt Barnes is close to being charged with misdemeanor assault and having a warrant issued for his arrest, the New York Daily News reported on its website Friday afternoon.

Barnes, 36, and Kings center DeMarcus Cousins were involved in an altercation at the Avenue nightclub in New York early Monday morning in which a woman claimed Barnes choked her. A man also said Cousins hit him in the face when he tried to intervene.

The source in the Daily News’ report said charges will likely not be brought up against Cousins.

Jasmine Besiso, 26, and her boyfriend Myrone Powell, 35, allege the players attacked them at the club. The couple filed a civil lawsuit in New York on Thursday against both players.

The Kings were in New York to play the Knicks, who beat Sacramento 106-98. The New York Police Department on Monday wanted to speak to Barnes, but he flew with the Kings for Wednesday's game in Dallas.

Cousins and Barnes have retained well-known attorney Alex Spiro, who has represented athletes in high-profile cases.

Spiro said earlier in the week “we do not believe a crime was committed.”

Barnes went on Instagram on Monday to claim his innocence, posting: “There’s always two sides to a story. The side the media consistently tries to paint of me … And what actually happened! Don’t believe everything you read.”

Barnes and Cousins say Spiro has instructed them not to speak to the media on the matter.

Barnes is expected to be in uniform tonight at Golden 1 Center, where the Kings will host the Knicks at 7:30 p.m.

Kings start to buckle after Barnes' ejection, refocus to top Nets

Sacramento Kings small forward Matt Barnes was ejected for a flagrant foul two on Brooklyn's Sean Kilpatrick with 9:34 remaining in the fourth quarter, the Kings leading by 18 points. Awoken by the flagrant foul, the Nets strung together a 14-2 run to cu

Sports Videos