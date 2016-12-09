Kings Blog

December 9, 2016 8:19 PM

Kings sit Barnes as part of scheduled rest, not legal issues, says coach

Kings forward Matt Barnes was given Friday night off and in Sacramento’s game against the New York Knicks.

Kings coach Dave Joerger said he planned to rest Barnes on two other occasions on their recent road trip, either Dallas or New York, but decided against it.

The decision, the coach said, was not related to charges that might be filed against Barnes for his role in an altercation at a New York City night club early Monday morning.

“I was going to give him the Dallas game off (Wednesday),” Joerger said. “And I’m going to start doing that periodically, once a week, once every three or four games. And then I got to Dallas and I thought, if I have him sit out that night then it looks like a discipline issue. So I played him that night.”

Barnes, 36, is the oldest player on the Kings’ roster. He’s averaging 25.4 minutes, sixth most on the team.

“He’s not spring chicken,” Joerger said. “I’ve been playing him a lot of minutes so I was going to give him the New York game off last weekend. But as a coach or a player I think it’s a special place to play.”

