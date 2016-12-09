Kings Blog

December 9, 2016 8:37 PM

Kings game plan vs. Utah Jazz

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

By Jason Jones

Kings (7-13) at Jazz (14-10)

THE PARTICULARS

Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City

When: 6 p.m. Saturday

TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140

THREE KEYS

1. Flood the paint: Utah center Rudy Gobert is one of the NBA’s best shot blockers, but the Kings still need to attack the paint. That means attacking off the dribble and going to DeMarcus Cousins.

2. Wing advantage: With Utah forward Gordon Hayward dealing with a finger injury, the Kings should have a big advantage at small forward with Rudy Gay. Finding Gay early in the game could lead to a big night for him.

3. Keep passing: Utah is one of the NBA’s better defensive teams, so the Kings must be patient and move the ball to find open shots.

PROJECTED STARTERS

Kings

No.

Player

Pos.

7

Darren Collison

PG

23

Ben McLemore

SG

8

Rudy Gay

SF

15

DeMarcus Cousins

PF

41

Kosta Koufos

C

Jazz

No.

Player

Pos.

8

Shelvin Mack

PG

11

Dante Exum

SG

6

Joe Johnson

SF

33

Boris Diaw

PF

27

Rudy Gobert

C

