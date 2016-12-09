Kings game plan vs. Utah Jazz

Kings (7-13) at Jazz (14-10)
THE PARTICULARS
Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City
When: 6 p.m. Saturday
TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140
THREE KEYS
1. Flood the paint: Utah center Rudy Gobert is one of the NBA’s best shot blockers, but the Kings still need to attack the paint. That means attacking off the dribble and going to DeMarcus Cousins.
2. Wing advantage: With Utah forward Gordon Hayward dealing with a finger injury, the Kings should have a big advantage at small forward with Rudy Gay. Finding Gay early in the game could lead to a big night for him.
3. Keep passing: Utah is one of the NBA’s better defensive teams, so the Kings must be patient and move the ball to find open shots.
PROJECTED STARTERS
Kings
No.
Player
Pos.
7
Darren Collison
PG
23
Ben McLemore
SG
8
Rudy Gay
SF
15
DeMarcus Cousins
PF
41
Kosta Koufos
C
Jazz
No.
Player
Pos.
8
Shelvin Mack
PG
11
Dante Exum
SG
6
Joe Johnson
SF
33
Boris Diaw
PF
27
Rudy Gobert
C
