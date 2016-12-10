Kings Blog

December 10, 2016

Kings Daily: Amid setbacks, McLemore won’t quit

McLemore’s attitude translates to the court

After having to hear trade speculation all offseason and being relegated to a bench role, Ben McLemore is getting the chance to play ball. He made his second straight start of the season Friday when the Kings hosted the New York Knicks at Golden 1 Center. He had 10 points on 4-of-7 shooting (2 of 2 from 3-point range) in 22 minutes in Sacramento’s 103-100 loss. He’s developed a motto that speaks to his character.

Offense stalls in second loss to Knicks this week

Even though the Kings held the Knicks without a field goal for the final 2:49, they were stopped by their own offensive woes, missing six of their final seven shots. “Nobody’s trying to miss,” Kings coach Dave Joerger said.

Furillo: These Kings need to pick better hangouts

Maybe the Kings’ star big man and their top reserve should have checked out the Yelp reviews before making the move over to a club on 10th Avenue after their loss to the Knicks on Sunday.

NYPD close to charging Barnes, report says

Kings forward Matt Barnes is close to being charged with misdemeanor assault and having a warrant issued for his arrest, the New York Daily News reported on its website Friday afternoon.

Barnes sits out for what coach calls regular rest

The decision to sit Matt Barnes on Friday night, Kings coach Dave Joerger says, was unrelated to possible charges against him for his role in an altercation at a New York nightclub early Monday morning.

Game plan: Kings at Utah

Projected starters, broadcast information and keys to Saturday’s game against the Utah Jazz.

