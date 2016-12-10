Kings’ game at Philadelphia rescheduled for Jan. 30

The NBA announced Saturday the Kings’ game at Philadelphia that was postponed Nov. 30 will be played at 6 p.m. EST Jan. 30 at Wells Fargo Center.
The game was postponed because of unsafe playing conditions on the arena floor. Players complained that the floor was slippery from an unknown substance. Arena workers remove the substance but were unable to do so adequately enough for the game to be played.
The game makes the Kings’ longest road trip of the season now an eight-game trek. The trip begins Jan. 20 at Memphis and concludes Jan. 31 at Houston.
Jason Jones: @mr_jasonjones
