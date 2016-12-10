Kings Blog

Gobert, Jazz hand Sacramento fifth loss in six games

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

By Jason Jones

Player of the game: Utah center Rudy Gobert had 17 points, 14 rebounds and a season-high six blocks as Utah pulled away from the Kings in the fourth quarter for a 104-84 victory Saturday night at Vivint Smart Home Arena. The Kings have lost two in a row and five of their last six games. Gobert helped hold DeMarcus Cousins to 7-of-22 shooting and 16 points. Rudy Gay led the Kings with 20 points, but the Kings scored a season low.

Turning point: The Jazz opened the fourth quarter on a 17-4 run to lead 95-80 with 6:20 to play. Sacramento missed 10 of 12 shots during that span, while Utah was 6 of 9.

X-factor: The Kings could not take advantage of scoring 36 points off 22 Utah turnovers. It didn’t help that Sacramento shot 37.8 percent for the game.

Injuries: None

Records: Kings 8-15; Jazz 15-10

