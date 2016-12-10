Gobert, Jazz hand Sacramento fifth loss in six games

Player of the game: Utah center Rudy Gobert had 17 points, 14 rebounds and a season-high six blocks as Utah pulled away from the Kings in the fourth quarter for a 104-84 victory Saturday night at Vivint Smart Home Arena. The Kings have lost two in a row and five of their last six games. Gobert helped hold DeMarcus Cousins to 7-of-22 shooting and 16 points. Rudy Gay led the Kings with 20 points, but the Kings scored a season low.
Turning point: The Jazz opened the fourth quarter on a 17-4 run to lead 95-80 with 6:20 to play. Sacramento missed 10 of 12 shots during that span, while Utah was 6 of 9.
X-factor: The Kings could not take advantage of scoring 36 points off 22 Utah turnovers. It didn’t help that Sacramento shot 37.8 percent for the game.
Injuries: None
Records: Kings 8-15; Jazz 15-10
Jason Jones
