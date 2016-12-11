Kings Daily: Ice-cold fourth seals fate

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.
Kings fall apart in fourth
A 17-4 run paves the way for a 26-8 fourth quarter as Utah rolls to a 104-84 win.
It isn’t raining 3s
Inconsistent 3-point shooting leads to a logjam in the paint.
Saturday’s box score
See how they rank
Compare how the Kings rank with the rest of the NBA in 13 statistics.
What’s in store for Kings?
Take a look at the Kings’ three opponents this week.
Philly game rescheduled
The Kings-76ers game that was postponed on Nov. 30 has been rescheduled for Jan. 30.
Ranking the league
Staff writer Jason Jones ranks the league from 1-30.
NBA Beat: Webber letting his voice be heard
Former King Chris Webber looks to facilitate dialogue in his new podcast.
Comments