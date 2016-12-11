Kings Blog

December 11, 2016 6:00 AM

Kings Daily: Ice-cold fourth seals fate

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Kings fall apart in fourth

A 17-4 run paves the way for a 26-8 fourth quarter as Utah rolls to a 104-84 win.

It isn’t raining 3s

Inconsistent 3-point shooting leads to a logjam in the paint.

Saturday’s box score

See how they rank

Compare how the Kings rank with the rest of the NBA in 13 statistics.

What’s in store for Kings?

Take a look at the Kings’ three opponents this week.

Philly game rescheduled

The Kings-76ers game that was postponed on Nov. 30 has been rescheduled for Jan. 30.

Ranking the league

Staff writer Jason Jones ranks the league from 1-30.

NBA Beat: Webber letting his voice be heard

Former King Chris Webber looks to facilitate dialogue in his new podcast.

DeMarcus Cousins says he was 'horrible' in loss to Jazz

