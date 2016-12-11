Kings hope to get on track against Lakers

Kings (8-15) vs. Lakers (10-15)
THE PARTICULARS
Where: Golden 1 Center
When: Monday, 7:30 p.m.
TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140
THREE KEYS
1. A little hustle: The Kings often stare at a loose ball while their opponent corrals it for a second scoring opportunity. The guards must help when the big men cannot reach the ball.
2. Better offense: DeMarcus Cousins made only 7 of 22 shots Saturday at Utah, taking too many attempts while driving right at Rudy Gobert. Cousins could have another off night with a similar approach against Timofey Mozgov. The Kings must force the bigger Mozgov to defend Cousins away from the rim in space to give him better looks.
3. Watch out for Williams: Lakers reserve guard Lou Williams has been hot, and he had a good game in the Lakers’ comeback win in Sacramento last month. The Kings must try to keep Williams out of the paint. He has picked up his scoring because of injuries in the backcourt.
PROJECTED STARTERS
Kings
No.
Player
Pos.
7
Darren Collison
PG
23
Ben McLemore
SG
8
Rudy Gay
SF
15
DeMarcus Cousins
PF
41
Kosta Koufos
C
Lakers
No.
Player
Pos.
6
Jordan Clarkson
PG
14
Brandon Ingram
SG
9
Luol Deng
SF
30
Julius Randle
PF
20
Timofey Mozgov
C
