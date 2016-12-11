Kings Blog

December 11, 2016 6:56 PM

Kings hope to get on track against Lakers

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

By Jason Jones

Kings (8-15) vs. Lakers (10-15)

THE PARTICULARS

Where: Golden 1 Center

When: Monday, 7:30 p.m.

TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140

THREE KEYS

1. A little hustle: The Kings often stare at a loose ball while their opponent corrals it for a second scoring opportunity. The guards must help when the big men cannot reach the ball.

2. Better offense: DeMarcus Cousins made only 7 of 22 shots Saturday at Utah, taking too many attempts while driving right at Rudy Gobert. Cousins could have another off night with a similar approach against Timofey Mozgov. The Kings must force the bigger Mozgov to defend Cousins away from the rim in space to give him better looks.

3. Watch out for Williams: Lakers reserve guard Lou Williams has been hot, and he had a good game in the Lakers’ comeback win in Sacramento last month. The Kings must try to keep Williams out of the paint. He has picked up his scoring because of injuries in the backcourt.

PROJECTED STARTERS

Kings

No.

Player

Pos.

7

Darren Collison

PG

23

Ben McLemore

SG

8

Rudy Gay

SF

15

DeMarcus Cousins

PF

41

Kosta Koufos

C

Lakers

No.

Player

Pos.

6

Jordan Clarkson

PG

14

Brandon Ingram

SG

9

Luol Deng

SF

30

Julius Randle

PF

20

Timofey Mozgov

C

