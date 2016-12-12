Cousins’ big game helps Kings roll past Lakers at Golden 1 Center

Player of the game: DeMarcus Cousins followed up one of his worst games of the season with 31 points, 16 rebounds and five assists at Golden 1 Center. Darren Collison added 20 points.
Turning point: The Kings outscored the Lakers 39-13 in the third quarter. Cousins scored 16 points in the quarter.
X-factor: The bench stepped up after two starters left the game with injuries. Garrett Temple scored 16 points, and Omri Casspi had 13.
Injuries: Rudy Gay (right hip flexor strain) left the game in the second quarter. Ben McLemore (left quad contusion) left in the first quarter.
Records: Kings 9-15; Lakers 10-17.
