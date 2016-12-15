Malachi Richardson learned a lot from his D-League time

Jason Jones The Sacramento Bee

Cousins frustrated with "nasty" overtime loss in Washington

Sacramento Kings' big man, DeMarcus Cousins was not happy with his, or his teams performance against the Washington Wizards on Monday, Nov. 28, 2016. In his postgame interview, Cousins referred to the game as "nasty," due to his horrible free throw percentage, team turnovers, and an inability to keep the Wizards off the offensive glass. Although frustrated with the loss to Washington, Cousins told reporters, "I'm confident in this team. I think we have the ability to play with any team in this league, we just don't come to play the right way...in our performance, or to our abilities...it's frustrating."

Kings start to buckle after Barnes' ejection, refocus to top Nets

Sacramento Kings small forward Matt Barnes was ejected for a flagrant foul two on Brooklyn's Sean Kilpatrick with 9:34 remaining in the fourth quarter, the Kings leading by 18 points. Awoken by the flagrant foul, the Nets strung together a 14-2 run to cut the deficit to 99-93; however, the NBA is a game of runs, and the Kings managed to regain their focus and finished strong on a 16-0 run to put the game out of reach, topping the Brooklyn Nets 122-105 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

DeMarcus Cousins praises energy Kings' bench brings to the floor

DeMarcus Cousins had nothing but praise for his teammates in his postgame interview in Brooklyn, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016. "The bench has been incredible," said Cousins. "They're coming in with energy, giving us that extra push we need." Cousins was also surprised to hear that with the addition of his total points against Brooklyn, he surpassed beloved King, Chris Webber, to become third in scoring in the Kings Sacramento-era.

