Kings’ Joerger will return to Memphis

Kings (9-16) at Grizzlies (18-9)
THE PARTICULARS
Where: FedExForum, Memphis, Tenn.
When: Friday, 5 p.m.
TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140
THREE KEYS
1. Shooting big men: Memphis center Marc Gasol has taken to shooting 3-pointers, something DeMarcus Cousins began doing regularly last season. That means finding Gasol early and not allowing him to take uncontested 3-point shots.
2. Get back to defending: Houston shredded the Kings’ defense in transition, scored in the paint and dominated from the 3-point line on Wednesday night. The Kings cannot compete if they allow 132 points, as they did against the Rockets.
3. Coach emotions? Kings coach Dave Joerger is usually even-keeled, but he spent nine years in Memphis, the last three as head coach. Will Joerger be emotional as he returns to Memphis for the first time since being ousted and landing in Sacramento?
PROJECTED STARTERS
Kings
No.
Player
Pos.
7
Darren Collison
PG
17
Garrett Temple
SG
18
Omri Casspi
SF
15
DeMarcus Cousins
PF
41
Kosta Koufos
C
Grizzlies
No.
Player
Pos.
5
Andrew Harrison
PG
10
Troy Williams
SG
9
Tony Allen
SF
0
JaMychal Green
PF
33
Marc Gasol
C
