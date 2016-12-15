Kings Blog

December 15, 2016 4:37 PM

Kings’ Joerger will return to Memphis

Kings (9-16) at Grizzlies (18-9)

THE PARTICULARS

Where: FedExForum, Memphis, Tenn.

When: Friday, 5 p.m.

TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140

THREE KEYS

1. Shooting big men: Memphis center Marc Gasol has taken to shooting 3-pointers, something DeMarcus Cousins began doing regularly last season. That means finding Gasol early and not allowing him to take uncontested 3-point shots.

2. Get back to defending: Houston shredded the Kings’ defense in transition, scored in the paint and dominated from the 3-point line on Wednesday night. The Kings cannot compete if they allow 132 points, as they did against the Rockets.

3. Coach emotions? Kings coach Dave Joerger is usually even-keeled, but he spent nine years in Memphis, the last three as head coach. Will Joerger be emotional as he returns to Memphis for the first time since being ousted and landing in Sacramento?

PROJECTED STARTERS

Kings

No.

Player

Pos.

7

Darren Collison

PG

17

Garrett Temple

SG

18

Omri Casspi

SF

15

DeMarcus Cousins

PF

41

Kosta Koufos

C

Grizzlies

No.

Player

Pos.

5

Andrew Harrison

PG

10

Troy Williams

SG

9

Tony Allen

SF

0

JaMychal Green

PF

33

Marc Gasol

C

