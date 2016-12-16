Kings end long losing streak in Memphis as Joerger returns to city

Player of the game: Garrett Temple has 17 points, six rebounds and four assists as the Kings ended a 12-game losing streak in Memphis with a 96-92 win over the Grizzlies on Friday night at FedExForum. It was Kings coach Dave Joerger’s first game in Memphis since the Grizzlies fired him in May.
Turning point: A Troy Daniels 3-pointer cut the Kings’ lead to 91-87 with 2:14 left, but Sacramento scored the next four points to preserve the win. The Kings led by as many as 15 points in the game.
X-factor: Kosta Koufos, serving as the reliable big man the Kings needed, had 16 points and 13 rebounds. DeMarcus Cousins had 22 points but shot 7 for 20 before fouling out.
Injuries: Rudy Gay (strained right hip flexor) and Omri Casspi (illness) were out for the Kings.
Records: Kings 10-16; Grizzlies 18-10
Jason Jones
