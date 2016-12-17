Kings Daily: Big win; Cousins lashes out

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.
Kings, playing like Joerger’s Grizz of old, edge Memphis
The Kings end a 12-game losing streak in Memphis as coach Dave Joerger returns for the first time since his dismissal. It’s perhaps the Kings’ most impressive win of the season, coming on the road against a team that has been playing some of the best basketball in the NBA over the last month.
Notes: A strange feeling for Joerger
Joerger says before Friday’s game it felt “strange coming down the concourse that I’d never been in in my 10 years and the visiting locker room that I’d never been in. It was definitely different.” Joerger says Memphis is similar to Sacramento because of the passion of the fans and the community.
Terhaar: This is just Cousins’ latest attempt to control the media
The altercation started Monday with a glare from DeMarcus Cousins, and quickly escalated as the player closed in on columnist Andy Furillo. Read more on the incident from Joyce Terhaar, The Bee’s executive editor.
