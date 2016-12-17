Kings Blog

December 17, 2016 6:00 AM

Kings Daily: Big win; Cousins lashes out

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Kings, playing like Joerger’s Grizz of old, edge Memphis

The Kings end a 12-game losing streak in Memphis as coach Dave Joerger returns for the first time since his dismissal. It’s perhaps the Kings’ most impressive win of the season, coming on the road against a team that has been playing some of the best basketball in the NBA over the last month.

Notes: A strange feeling for Joerger

Joerger says before Friday’s game it felt “strange coming down the concourse that I’d never been in in my 10 years and the visiting locker room that I’d never been in. It was definitely different.” Joerger says Memphis is similar to Sacramento because of the passion of the fans and the community.

Terhaar: This is just Cousins’ latest attempt to control the media

The altercation started Monday with a glare from DeMarcus Cousins, and quickly escalated as the player closed in on columnist Andy Furillo. Read more on the incident from Joyce Terhaar, The Bee’s executive editor.

